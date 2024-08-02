Your tip
Prince Harry Ready to Put ‘Swords Down’ in Battle With King Charles — But Only If Monarch Agrees to One Vital Condition

Prince Harry and King Charles.
Prince Harry's willing to put ‘swords down’ if the monarchy compromises on one issue.

By:

Aug. 2 2024, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is reportedly "ready to put down sword" in his bitter battle with father King Charles III – but only if the monarchy agrees to one condition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry, 39, has been at odds with Charles, 75, since making the controversial decision to step away from his full-time royal duties and move to California with wife Megan Markle in June 2020.

Harry has pursued legal action in the U.K. for security detail for himself and his family.
Harry has pursued legal action in the U.K. for security detail for himself and his family.

The royal rift continued to deepen when Harry and Meghan, 42, accused members of the royal family of racism and leaking stories to U.K. media outlets, fueling negative coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The royal renegade's rocky relationship with his family continued to disintegrate upon the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare, in which he detailed a physical altercation with older brother, king-in-waiting Prince William, 42.

king charles prince harry complete silence
The Duke of Sussex reportedly believes his father could intervene in the court matter.

As the distance between Harry and his royal family members grew beyond the thousands of miles between California and London, tragedy struck the monarchy when Charles – as well as daughter-in-law Kate Middleton – were diagnosed with cancer.

While Harry rushed overseas to meet with his 75-year-old dad in February after learning of his diagnosis, the meeting was brief – and when the 39-year-old returned to the U.K. months later for the Invictus Games, Charles notably did not meet with his son due to a "busy schedule".

Meanwhile, Harry has relentlessly argued for his security detail to be reinstated for himself, Meghan and their two children – Archie and Lilibet – in court. While his requests were denied, the duke intends to appeal the verdict – and sources revealed he believed Charles could intervene in the matter, though the king has reportedly stopped taking Harry's calls.

Insiders now claim Harry's willing to put differences aside on one condition.

prince harry meghan markle colombia bust up royal family security
Harry and Meghan Markle have had to take on financial costs since leaving their posts as full-time royals.

After support from the monarchy was cut off by Charles, Harry and Meghan landed several multi-million dollar deals, including Harry's memoir and a Netflix special.

Sources alleged that while Harry's memoir compromised the royal family's trust in him, the duke had to speak out for financial reasons, namely to be able to afford the heightened security detail he's argued for in court.

prince harry meghan markle colombia bust up royal family security
Insiders claimed Harry would have no need to air his royal family's dirty secrets if he didn't have the burned of covering his security costs.

A friend close to Harry claimed that if the security issue was handled, "it's swords down" from the duke.

The insider said it "would give [Harry] more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father. At the end of the day, you can’t undo bloodlines".

"He’s not asking his dad for a nicer house or nicer cars. He’s asking because of the reality of the situation. He is at risk."

One of the main reasons Harry and Meghan cited for moving to California was the ability to have armed security in the U.S. The source said the Sussexes "didn’t feel they had a choice" other than to flee the U.K.

"The only option was to leave – for their sanity. I do think they thought if they got out of this bubble, there would be less focus on them."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

