Cancer-Battling King Charles ‘Has Totally Stopped Taking Prince Harry’s Calls — Even About His Health’: ‘He Gets Total Silence’
It's been total silence between cancer-stricken King Charles III and his son Prince Harry.
Despite Charles' ongoing health battle, the British king has stopped answering the royal renegade's phone calls, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 39, made a quick trip across the pond in February after learning about his father's cancer diagnosis. The visit was short-lived, though, with the Duke of Sussex only briefly meeting with Charles, 75, before he traveled back home to wife Meghan Markle and their two children – Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2 – in California.
Since then, communication between Charles and Harry disintegrated further.
Three months after Harry traveled to meet with Charles about his cancer diagnosis, the Duke of Sussex returned to the U.K. in May for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
Despite being back in his home country for one of his most prized accomplishments, the king was notably absent from the ceremony and did not meet with his son, which Harry's spokesperson said was due to Charles' "full schedule".
However, insiders close to the royal renegade suggested otherwise.
Sources close to Harry claimed the rift between the father and son deepened over the 39-year-old's persistent security requests for his family. Harry reportedly wanted to discuss his ongoing demand for security detail – which he has been arguing for in court for the last four years – and believes his father has the power to grant his wishes.
Sources told People Harry has been told his father is "unavailable right now" when he's attempted to reach out to him by phone – and Charles won't respond to letters, either. Harry has reportedly been met with silence even when he's inquired about his father's health.
Harry's pal added: "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."
Still, Harry has refused to give up his fight for security detail for his wife and children.
The friend said: "Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father. Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs."
Security fears reached new heights for Harry after the ITV documentary — Tabloids on Trial — premiered in the U.K. on July 25. The duke was said to be concerned that negative press generated by the documentary could result in a potential attack on his family.
Harry noted that "all it takes is one lone actor" to harm Markle or their children as a reason for not bringing them along on his travels to the U.K.
As Harry continues to fight for security in court, his request to personally cover the financial cost of detail was rejected by the courts earlier this year. While the royal family has no governmental power in the U.K., the duke believes his father could flex his authority and back-up his requests.
Sources believe the "complete silence" between Charles and Harry stems from the king's past.
The friend said: "Charles’ fear is a repeat of the past. When his wife divorced the institution, she took the headlines, overshadowed his work and became a global superstar. Seeing his son leave with his wife was not part of the plan."
