Halsey ‘Nearly Lost Life’ as Singer Secretly Battled Lupus and Rare Cell Disorder

As RadarOnline previously reported, Spears, 42, initially tweeted she was upset that Halsey sampled her song and threatened to sue the Closer singer after she appeared to reference the Toxic pop star's troubled history in her latest music video.

Spears later deleted the post. However, in the original message, the Oops I Did It Again Spears wrote: “For obvious reasons I'm very upset about the Halsey video. I feel harassed, violated and bullied. I didn't know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all.”

“I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE. I'm speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel.”