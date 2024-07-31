Your tip
Halsey ‘Nearly Lost Life’ as Singer Secretly Battled Lupus and Rare Cell Disorder

Image of Halsey
Source: MEGA

Singer Halsey lashed out at fans following backlash from her 'Lucky' video, and sharing she almost died as she battled Lupus.

By:

Jul. 31 2024, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Singer Halsey isn’t feeling so lucky after fans reacted negatively to her new single, Lucky, which marked her return to the music scene following her ongoing health battles.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Halsey, 29, made her feelings known less than a week after releasing the single that incorporates Britney Spears’ 2000 hit of the same name.

Halsey
Source: MEGA

Halsey said she had deliberately avoided social media because it lacked human decency and said her fans were the meanest in the world.

The mother-of-one posted on her Tumbler account: “My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet. Not speaking for all of you, of course.”

“It used to be just a minority that were awful to me and now it seems like a majority have only stuck around to chime in occasionally with their opinion of how much they hate me or how awful I am.”

After stating that she had been avoiding social media due to its lack of “human decency”, she added: “Especially after years of hiding from the interactions for fear that this EXACT thing would happen.”

Referencing her ongoing health struggles, Halsey ranted: “I don’t know man. I almost lost my life. I am not gonna do anything that doesn’t make me happy anymore. I can’t spiritually afford it.”

Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Halsey responded to fans upset about her incorporating Britney Spears' 2000 hit 'Lucky' into her own music video of her song by the same name.

As RadarOnline previously reported, Spears, 42, initially tweeted she was upset that Halsey sampled her song and threatened to sue the Closer singer after she appeared to reference the Toxic pop star's troubled history in her latest music video.

Spears later deleted the post. However, in the original message, the Oops I Did It Again Spears wrote: “For obvious reasons I'm very upset about the Halsey video. I feel harassed, violated and bullied. I didn't know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all.”

“I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE. I'm speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel.”

Halsey
Source: MEGA

Although Spears initially said she was going to sue Halsey, she later deleted the post, calling it 'fake news.'

During Halsey’s nearly four-minute Lucky video, it makes several references to Britney’s turbulent history as well as her own. She also seems to find inspiration from Britney’s Toxic music video, in which she went nearly naked underneath a sparkly sheer bodysuit.

However, shortly after deleting her initial post, Spears said that her previous critique of Halsey's music video had been “fake news” and claimed: “That was not me on my phone!!! I love Halsey and that's why I deleted it!!!”

Halsey quoted Britney's post and said: “I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will. You were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me every day.”

