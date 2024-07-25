Britney Spears ‘Reaching Out’ to Estranged Sons After Ditching Felon Boyfriend – Last Spoke to Teens on Mother's Day: Sources
Britney Spears, fresh off a breakup with felon ex-boyfriend Paul Soliz, has reportedly been making an effort to reconcile her rocky relationship with her estranged teenage sons, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The last time she spoke with Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, was rumored to have been on Mother's Day. But it's apparently been years since the singer last saw the boys, who live in Hawaii with their father, Britney's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, 46.
The California-based pop diva, 42, has been outspoken about the fractured bond, and with Paul out of the picture, she's freed up some time to focus on healing the divide.
Sources who recently spoke with Us Weekly said: "Britney has been reaching out to her sons more and wants to start spending more time with them when they are ready."
The update came just weeks after Britney hinted she had called it quits with Paul, declaring on social media that she was "single as f---". It was confirmed soon afterward that she had broken things off with her former housekeeper and handyman because she realized he was using her for clout.
Meanwhile, stories surfaced saying the singer and her sons were already putting the past behind them, with the rumor mill churning out claims about Britney secretly visiting her sons in Hawaii and planning get-togethers in California. But conflicting reports cited sources insisting that while a reunion could be on the horizon, it certainly hadn't happened yet.
An insider said: "Years of aberrant behavior and troubling conduct can't be easily erased. There's no evidence things have gotten better."
Jayden expressed his desire for a reconciliation with his mom when the teens sat down for an interview with ITV news in September 2022, saying of the strained relationship: "I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort."
He also expressed his hopes for his mom "to get better mentally."
"When she gets better I really want to see her again. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."
Britney responded to her sons' interview in an open letter on Instagram, writing: “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be…I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!”
“My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother…and maybe one day we can meet face to face to talk about this openly!”
Kevin was reportedly unopposed to the kids reuniting with their mom, but felt they still needed more time.
