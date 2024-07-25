Britney Spears ‘Reaching Out’ to Estranged Sons After Ditching Felon Boyfriend – Last Spoke to Teens on Mother's Day: Sources

Britney Spears, fresh off a breakup with felon ex-boyfriend Paul Soliz, has reportedly been making an effort to reconcile her rocky relationship with her estranged teenage sons, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The last time she spoke with Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, was rumored to have been on Mother's Day. But it's apparently been years since the singer last saw the boys, who live in Hawaii with their father, Britney's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, 46.

The California-based pop diva, 42, has been outspoken about the fractured bond, and with Paul out of the picture, she's freed up some time to focus on healing the divide.