Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Britney Spears

Britney Spears ‘Reaching Out’ to Estranged Sons After Ditching Felon Boyfriend – Last Spoke to Teens on Mother's Day: Sources

Britney Spears Estranged Sons
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears has reportedly been making an effort to reconcile her rocky relationship with her estranged teenage sons.

By:

Jul. 25 2024, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Britney Spears, fresh off a breakup with felon ex-boyfriend Paul Soliz, has reportedly been making an effort to reconcile her rocky relationship with her estranged teenage sons, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The last time she spoke with Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, was rumored to have been on Mother's Day. But it's apparently been years since the singer last saw the boys, who live in Hawaii with their father, Britney's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, 46.

The California-based pop diva, 42, has been outspoken about the fractured bond, and with Paul out of the picture, she's freed up some time to focus on healing the divide.

Article continues below advertisement
Britney Spears Estranged Sons
Source: MEGA

A source said Britney Spears "has been reaching out" to her sons.

Sources who recently spoke with Us Weekly said: "Britney has been reaching out to her sons more and wants to start spending more time with them when they are ready."

The update came just weeks after Britney hinted she had called it quits with Paul, declaring on social media that she was "single as f---". It was confirmed soon afterward that she had broken things off with her former housekeeper and handyman because she realized he was using her for clout.

Article continues below advertisement
Britney Spears Estranged Sons
Source: MEGA

The last time Britney spoke to Sean Preston and Jayden James was reportedly on Mother's Day.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, stories surfaced saying the singer and her sons were already putting the past behind them, with the rumor mill churning out claims about Britney secretly visiting her sons in Hawaii and planning get-togethers in California. But conflicting reports cited sources insisting that while a reunion could be on the horizon, it certainly hadn't happened yet.

An insider said: "Years of aberrant behavior and troubling conduct can't be easily erased. There's no evidence things have gotten better."

Article continues below advertisement
Kevin Federline Britney Spears sons
Source: MEGA

The boys live in Hawaii with their dad, Britney's ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement

Jayden expressed his desire for a reconciliation with his mom when the teens sat down for an interview with ITV news in September 2022, saying of the strained relationship: "I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort."

He also expressed his hopes for his mom "to get better mentally."

"When she gets better I really want to see her again. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."

Article continues below advertisement
Britney Spears Estranged Sons
Source: MEGA

The pop diva said in an open letter on social media that she hoped "one day" she and her sons could "meet face to face to talk about this".

Article continues below advertisement

Britney responded to her sons' interview in an open letter on Instagram, writing: “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be…I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!”

“My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother…and maybe one day we can meet face to face to talk about this openly!”

Kevin was reportedly unopposed to the kids reuniting with their mom, but felt they still needed more time.

The sources spoke with Us Weekly on the pop star's hope for reconciliation with her children.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.