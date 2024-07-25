Joe Biden ‘Hasn’t Been Running the Show’ and ‘Doesn’t Look Good’ — Brutal Republican Take-Down of Aging Prez's Election Race Exit Speech

The octogenarian leader announced on Sunday: “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

He then endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, 59 – and handed over his $91.5 million re-election campaign war chest – as the Democratic Party’s replacement nominee, saying: “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”