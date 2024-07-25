Your tip
Joe Biden ‘Hasn’t Been Running the Show’ and ‘Doesn’t Look Good’ — Brutal Republican Take-Down of Aging Prez's Election Race Exit Speech

Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden spoke from the Oval Office on Wednesday night to explain why he withdrew from this year's race for the White House.

By:

Jul. 25 2024, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Angry GOP lawmakers are slamming President Joe Biden’s speech explaining why he decided to drop out of this year’s White House race – while others are claiming he “doesn’t look good” and “hasn’t been running the show.”

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 81-year-old president’s address from the Oval Office on Wednesday night left many Republicans questioning why Biden didn’t end his 2024 re-election bid and drop out of the race sooner.

Source: MEGA

President Biden, 81, created new concerns about his condition during Wednesday night's address.

House Rep. Tim Burchett, 59, said: “It’s very evident to me that he hasn’t been running the show for quite some time."

“Everybody knows about it.”

Congressman Mike Waltz, 50, echoed Burchett’s concerns about President Biden, saying: “The whole thing should have happened a long time ago."

“Every American with common sense saw it. Clearly, they knew. And, you know, the debate exposed it for what it was.”

Source: MEGA

GOP House Reps. Tim Burchett, left, and Mike Waltz, right, said President Biden “doesn’t look good” and he “hasn’t been running the show.”

Waltz continued: “I don't think he convinced the world that he is capable of still running the country if he’s not capable of leading a campaign.”

But Biden’s critics on the opposite side of the political aisle were not the only ones questioning his condition and ability to serve as president – because members of Biden’s own party have expressed similar concerns.

Democrat Jared Moskowitz, 43, said: “He doesn’t look as good or sound as good as he used to.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, President Biden’s address from the Oval Office on Wednesday night came three days after he abruptly ended his re-election campaign and dropped out of the race against Donald Trump for the White House.

Source: MEGA

President Biden's speech on Wednesday night came three days after he ended his 2024 re-election bid and left the White House race.

The octogenarian leader announced on Sunday: “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

He then endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, 59 – and handed over his $91.5 million re-election campaign war chest – as the Democratic Party’s replacement nominee, saying: “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

Although President Biden “doesn’t look as good or sound as good as he used to,” the exiting commander-in-chief did receive praise for his remarks from the Oval Office on Wednesday night.

He pointed to the future of the country during his address, emphasizing it was time for someone new to step up and lead the nation after his sole term in office comes to an end in January 2025.

Source: MEGA

Vice President Kamala Harris received President Biden's endorsement and is now the clear frontrunner to replace Biden on the Democratic Party's 2024 ticket.

President Biden said during his speech: “I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It's the best way to unite our nation.

“There’s also a time and place for new voices. Fresh voices. Yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now.”

“You know in recent weeks it’s become clear to me; I need to unite my party in this critical endeavor. I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future all merited a second term. But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the White House for comment.

Source: radar
