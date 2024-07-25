Joe Biden ‘Hasn’t Been Running the Show’ and ‘Doesn’t Look Good’ — Brutal Republican Take-Down of Aging Prez's Election Race Exit Speech
Angry GOP lawmakers are slamming President Joe Biden’s speech explaining why he decided to drop out of this year’s White House race – while others are claiming he “doesn’t look good” and “hasn’t been running the show.”
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 81-year-old president’s address from the Oval Office on Wednesday night left many Republicans questioning why Biden didn’t end his 2024 re-election bid and drop out of the race sooner.
House Rep. Tim Burchett, 59, said: “It’s very evident to me that he hasn’t been running the show for quite some time."
“Everybody knows about it.”
Congressman Mike Waltz, 50, echoed Burchett’s concerns about President Biden, saying: “The whole thing should have happened a long time ago."
“Every American with common sense saw it. Clearly, they knew. And, you know, the debate exposed it for what it was.”
Waltz continued: “I don't think he convinced the world that he is capable of still running the country if he’s not capable of leading a campaign.”
But Biden’s critics on the opposite side of the political aisle were not the only ones questioning his condition and ability to serve as president – because members of Biden’s own party have expressed similar concerns.
Democrat Jared Moskowitz, 43, said: “He doesn’t look as good or sound as good as he used to.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, President Biden’s address from the Oval Office on Wednesday night came three days after he abruptly ended his re-election campaign and dropped out of the race against Donald Trump for the White House.
The octogenarian leader announced on Sunday: “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”
He then endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, 59 – and handed over his $91.5 million re-election campaign war chest – as the Democratic Party’s replacement nominee, saying: “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”
Although President Biden “doesn’t look as good or sound as good as he used to,” the exiting commander-in-chief did receive praise for his remarks from the Oval Office on Wednesday night.
He pointed to the future of the country during his address, emphasizing it was time for someone new to step up and lead the nation after his sole term in office comes to an end in January 2025.
President Biden said during his speech: “I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It's the best way to unite our nation.
“There’s also a time and place for new voices. Fresh voices. Yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now.”
“You know in recent weeks it’s become clear to me; I need to unite my party in this critical endeavor. I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future all merited a second term. But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the White House for comment.