James Bond Icon George Lazenby Announces Retirement With Poignant Statement About Aging – He Won’t Even Be Signing Autographs: ‘Getting Older Is No Fun’
OO-No!
Actor George Lazenby announced his official retirement from acting effective immediately, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 84-year-old James Bond icon, who played the dashing 007 agent in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, shared the announcement on his Instagram and X accounts, citing his age as the reason for his decision.
The Australian-born actor, who moved to England in 1964 after serving in the Australian army, pulled no punches when he stated: “It’s been a fun ride but getting older is no fun. This hasn’t been an easy decision but it’s time to announce my retirement from work.”
He was also very clear as to what that retirement will look, saying: “I won’t be doing any more acting or making public appearances, doing any more interviews or signing any more autographs as of today.”
Lazenby only appeared once as James Bond after Sean Connery, who appeared in the James Fleming franchise’s first five films. He starred alongside the late actress Diana Rigg in OHMSS.
Lazenby turned down future roles as 007 to pursue other acting opportunities.
In 2017, he told the Guardian the reason behind that decision, sharing: “I had advice that James Bond was over anyway. It was Sean Connery’s gig and, being in the 60s, it was love, not war. You know, hippy time. And I bought into that.”
Lazenby’s post-Bond career saw him appear in commercials, films, and TV, including Hawaii Five-O, Baywatch, and General Hospital. He also had a voice role in the DC Batman animated series, Batman Beyond.
His final role was in the yet-to-be-released Mundije, where he plays Joe Biden.
In bowing out from acting gracefully, Lazenby continued: “I would like to thank my manager and friend, Anders Frejdh, for helping me since 2013 – the best representative I ever had.”
Frejdh posted a photo of himself and Lazenby last December after the actor suffered a fall at home and was hospitalized with a head injury.
He stated: “From LA with Love 🥰 Three weeks after my arrival I'm very happy to report our client George Lazenby has safely returned home. After an accidental fall at home in November leading to a head injury he's rehabilitated well thanks to the great team at Beverly West Healthcare for which I, his family and friends are grateful for. Not easy getting old but at 84, George has certainly demonstrated what a fighter he is. Love and only love ❤️”
Lazenby’s latest Instagram post made it clear he’s happy with his retirement decision. He revealed: “I can now concentrate on spending more time with my family. My sincere gratitude to everyone out there for your love and support over the years. It has meant a lot to me. George xx”