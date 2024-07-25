James Bond Icon George Lazenby Announces Retirement With Poignant Statement About Aging – He Won’t Even Be Signing Autographs: ‘Getting Older Is No Fun’

He was also very clear as to what that retirement will look, saying: “I won’t be doing any more acting or making public appearances, doing any more interviews or signing any more autographs as of today.”

Lazenby only appeared once as James Bond after Sean Connery, who appeared in the James Fleming franchise’s first five films. He starred alongside the late actress Diana Rigg in OHMSS.

Lazenby turned down future roles as 007 to pursue other acting opportunities.

In 2017, he told the Guardian the reason behind that decision, sharing: “I had advice that James Bond was over anyway. It was Sean Connery’s gig and, being in the 60s, it was love, not war. You know, hippy time. And I bought into that.”