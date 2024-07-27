Britney Spears Deletes Post After She Threatens to Sue Pop Star Halsey Over 'Lucky' Music Video: 'That Was Not Me on My Phone'

In the since-deleted post, the Oops I Did It Again singer wrote: "For obvious reasons I'm very upset about the Halsey video."

"I feel harassed, violated, and bullied. I didn't know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all," she continued.

"I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE," the post continued. "I'm speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.