Biden Endorsed Kamala as a Final ‘Big F--- You’ Act to Obama — in Bid to Thwart Ex-Prez’s ‘Mini-Primary’ Which He Believed Harris ‘Would NOT Win’
President Joe Biden's endorsement of Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee was not merely a strategic move but reportedly a "calculated act of revenge" against former President Barack Obama, who pressured him to drop out of the race.
According to a source close to the Biden family, Obama allegedly told the commander-in-chief to allow delegates at next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago to decide a new candidate.
The source claimed: “It was Joe’s big f– you... Joe said, ‘If I’m out, then I am endorsing her.’”
Another Democratic Party insider reaffirmed the claim, telling outlets that Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Senator Chuck Schumer wanted to hold “a mini primary” which the former president didn’t believe Harris would win.
On Sunday, July 21, President Biden officially pulled out of the 2024 presidential campaign.
His exit statement — posted on X as a type-written letter — said: “Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation.”
“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”
- Joe Biden ‘Hasn’t Been Running the Show’ and ‘Doesn’t Look Good’ — Brutal Republican Take-Down of Aging Prez's Election Race Exit Speech
- Joe Biden Speaks Out for First Time Since Ditching 2024 Election Campaign — Praising ‘Capable and Tough’ VP Kamala Harris
- Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Invited by Fox News to Debate in September — After Ex-President's Rant About 'Fake News' ABC
The 81-year-old commander-in-chief almost immediately followed up his announcement with a social media post endorsing Vice President Harris as the Democratic nominee.
He tweeted: “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”
The Democratic party source told outlets that Biden’s endorsement of Harris was “Joe truly knifing Obama and Pelosi in the back for making him stand down”.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Another Washington insider told the New York Post that Biden plans on taking an active role in Harris’s campaign.
The insider said: “It allows Biden to retain leverage as a much more experienced hand at national politics, which will be good for her ... It means her campaign won’t be run by a bunch of insular advisors.”
Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama officially endorsed Harris on Friday after an outpour of support from the rest of the party backed the current VP.