Biden Endorsed Kamala as a Final ‘Big F--- You’ Act to Obama — in Bid to Thwart Ex-Prez’s ‘Mini-Primary’ Which He Believed Harris ‘Would NOT Win’

According to a source close to the Biden family, Obama allegedly told the commander-in-chief to allow delegates at next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago to decide a new candidate.

The source claimed: “It was Joe’s big f– you... Joe said, ‘If I’m out, then I am endorsing her.’”

Another Democratic Party insider reaffirmed the claim, telling outlets that Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Senator Chuck Schumer wanted to hold “a mini primary” which the former president didn’t believe Harris would win.