Paris Olympics First Doping Scandal: 28-Year-Old Judoka From Iraq Suspended After Testing Positive for Anabolic Steroids

A doping scandal has already hit the Paris Olympics, with 28-year-old Iraqi Judoka Sajjad Sehen accused of bulking up with the help of anabolic steroids, RadarOnline.com can report.

Hours before the opening ceremony, the International Testing Agency said samples taken earlier this week from the judo practitioner tested positive for metandienone and boldenone: synthetic forms of testosterone used to boost muscle mass and strength.

Gearing up for his Olympic debut, Sehen was scheduled to compete next Tuesday in the men's 81-kilogram class against an opponent from Uzbekistan, 28-year-old Boltaboev Sharofiddin.