Susan Sarandon’s Daughter in Tears After Trolls Target Her for ‘Saggy’ B——- on Wedding Day: ‘I Never Thought People I Didn’t Know Would Find My Body So Offensive’

Susan Sarandon's daughter, Eva Amurri, was in "tears" scrolling through the stream of nasty comments on her wedding day photos from trolls who called her dress "inappropriate" and her b—— "droopy", RadarOnline.com has learned.

The lifestyle blogger, 39, said she was "so excited to share a glimpse of our perfect day with the world" after marrying her husband, chef Ian Hock, until she was hit by a wave of body-shamers sounding off about her appearance.

In a heartfelt blog post following the social media storm, Amurri wrote: "It had never even occurred to me that people would have such a strong reaction to what my body looked like in a dress I picked for my own wedding."