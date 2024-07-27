Susan Sarandon’s Daughter in Tears After Trolls Target Her for ‘Saggy’ B——- on Wedding Day: ‘I Never Thought People I Didn’t Know Would Find My Body So Offensive’
Susan Sarandon's daughter, Eva Amurri, was in "tears" scrolling through the stream of nasty comments on her wedding day photos from trolls who called her dress "inappropriate" and her b—— "droopy", RadarOnline.com has learned.
The lifestyle blogger, 39, said she was "so excited to share a glimpse of our perfect day with the world" after marrying her husband, chef Ian Hock, until she was hit by a wave of body-shamers sounding off about her appearance.
In a heartfelt blog post following the social media storm, Amurri wrote: "It had never even occurred to me that people would have such a strong reaction to what my body looked like in a dress I picked for my own wedding."
She recalled feeling "beautiful and exactly like myself" in her corseted, strapless bustier-style Kim Kass wedding gown. During the "magical" ceremony at Windrift Hall in New York's Hudson Valley on Saturday, she "felt like the luckiest woman in the world,” writing: "I was on Cloud Nine."
She added: “We were surrounded by so much love. The day felt like time stood still for us…Our families came together into a perfectly imperfect blended bubble of love and memories.”
Even the rain couldn't dampen the celebration, as she appreciated the "moody and romantic" vibe the weather brought to her wedding photos.
The Thelma & Louise actress' daughter said the mood changed, however, after she sent some of the photos to a magazine. Amurri recalled that when she saw the explosive reaction, “I was so taken aback by the fact that it was already viral….and for two reasons completely out of my control: My B——."
Commenters tore her to shreds, calling her dress "awful" and "unflattering,” writing things like: "That's the weirdest display of tatas my eyes have ever seen" and "DROOPY BEWBS.”
The new bride said she "felt hot tears spring to my eyes" as she read the "hundreds of cruel comments" from "people I didn’t even know and who didn’t know me, spending time and energy typing something that they hoped would bring me one thing and one thing only: Shame."
She said: "I’ve had much more horrible things directed at me on the internet, but it was the yucky feeling of knowing that there are people out there (and lots of them!) whose immediate reaction upon witnessing my little family’s joy was to try to hurt us."
She defended her dress choice, saying: "I had purposefully gone into my wedding dress shopping wanting to show my figure and really celebrate myself as a woman– body parts included. I was being picked apart by strangers for things I try to never qualify about myself (what my b—— look like in clothes), because I’m a human being just trying to feel beautiful, be a good person, raise my kids, and enjoy my life."
The mom-of-three also explained that as someone who has "always been naturally very large-chested,” her b—— size "fluctuates with my weight,” adding that b——feeding three children meant "the size fluctuation only continued over the past 10 years."
"Are my b—— the same perkiness they were at 20 years old before they sustained human life three times over? Definitely not. Do I care? Some days more than others. But my body isn’t something I’m ashamed of, and moreover (as any person with huge b—— knows) the more your decollété is exposed and opened up, the more flattering your clothing is to your whole figure in general."
As she shut down the haters, Sarandon also jumped to her daughter's defense.