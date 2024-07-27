Nothing Compares 2… Sinéad O’Connor — Wax Figure Pulled From Irish Museum for Looking Like ‘Something Out of the Thunderbirds’

It was supposed to be a tribute to one of the world’s greatest singers on the first anniversary of her passing. However, a wax figure of Sinéad O’Connor has been removed following backlash from the public… and O’Connor’s family.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the star’s brother John O’Connor wasn’t even aware that her likeness was going to be added to Dublin’s National Wax Museum.

Said John: “When I saw it online… I was shocked. I thought it looked something between a mannequin and something out of the Thunderbirds” – the 1960s and ‘70s children’s television series made with puppets.