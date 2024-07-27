Nothing Compares 2… Sinéad O’Connor — Wax Figure Pulled From Irish Museum for Looking Like ‘Something Out of the Thunderbirds’
It was supposed to be a tribute to one of the world’s greatest singers on the first anniversary of her passing. However, a wax figure of Sinéad O’Connor has been removed following backlash from the public… and O’Connor’s family.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the star’s brother John O’Connor wasn’t even aware that her likeness was going to be added to Dublin’s National Wax Museum.
Said John: “When I saw it online… I was shocked. I thought it looked something between a mannequin and something out of the Thunderbirds” – the 1960s and ‘70s children’s television series made with puppets.
John made his comments to Irish Radio RTE on Friday, July 26, after the waxwork was unveiled Thursday evening.
He told the station: “I thought Sinéad would have been very fond of looking well, and she certainly did, and if it was supposed to be a representation of her in her early 20s when she did Nothing Compares 2 U, it just looked nothing like her.”
Not mincing words, he added: “I thought it was hideous.”
The waxwork had also inexplicably been placed in the Star Wars section of the museum, standing alongside Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Vader.
Museum Director Paddy Dunning, told the Irish Examiner: “We put her as a serious artist, in that period of Nothing Compares 2 U, which was an emotional scene, an emotional video. I think it touched everybody’s hearts — somebody crying literally a real tear.”
The in-house sculptor, PJ Heraghty, told the outlet it was important to capture her atmosphere as a “sad individual.”
However, following the backlash, the museum’s team met on Friday morning and decided to remove the likeness. They said they would work to create a “more accurate representation” and admitted they could “do better,” The Guardian reported.
Sinéad was found unresponsive at her London home just minutes before she was pronounced dead on July 26, 2023. She was 56.
At the time, authorities released a statement that said: "Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area,” the statement read.
“Officers attended,” it continued. “A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”
She was reportedly found unresponsive and pronounced dead at her Lambeth, Southeast London home.
Six months after her passing the coroner announced that her death was due to natural causes.
The musician’s devastating death in July came just 18 months after her 17-year-old son, Shane O’Connor, took his own life after disappearing from a Dublin hospital where he was staying while on suicide watch.
Several days after her death, her dear friend Sir Bob Geldof revealed the inner demons the singer/songwriter was struggling with, which he said were prevalent in their last text exchanges.
He said: “Some of her texts were laden with desperation and despair and sorrow and some were ecstatically happy. She was like that.”
Sinéad had been working on finishing a new album and reviewing tour dates for next year. Her music management company, 67 Management, released a statement that indicated the singer was looking forward to what was ahead.
The company statement read: “As tribute to those who were part of Sinead's team over our tenure it has to be mentioned that Sinead was completing her new album, reviewing new tour dates for 2024 and considering opportunities in relation to a movie of her.”
‘‘Wonderful plans were afoot at this time. Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinead, to whom we are forever grateful,” the message continued.