How Low can You Go? Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Reacts to Critics Offended by her Exposed Breasts in Low-Cut Wedding Gown
Eva Amurri had sharp words for those who called her low-cut wedding dress "scandalous," RadarOnline.com can report.
Amurri, the lifestyle blogger known for being the daughter of actress Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri, married chef Ian Hock on Saturday at Windrift Hall in New York's Hudson Valley.
She clapped back about her gown choice via Instagram stories on Monday alongside a picture with her husband from the nuptials.
"And to anyone scandalized by my breasts not being 'put away' ...," she captioned the shot.
The new bride then posted a close-up of her cleavage from the same photo and added the caption: "Feel free to screenshot this for later and added a kissing emoji.
Her dress was a corseted, strapless, bustier-style Kim Kassas gown, from Bridal Reflections in New York City.
Amurri told PEOPLE, “I wanted to feel sexy but elegant, and I think the dress strikes the perfect balance.”
Her choice of a cleavage-baring gown drew comparisons with her mother’s decision to wear a low-cut outfit when she presented the In Memoriam segment at the 2016 Academy Awards ceremony.
Sarandon took to the Oscars stage wearing an open, wide-lape white blazer over a black push-up bra.
Piers Morgan later tweeted of the get-up that Sarandon’s choice of wardrobe for the somber event was “horribly inappropriate.”
Sarandon was defiant in the face of the criticism, as was her daughter.
Amurri also took time Monday to not only respond to the backlash but to share a heartfelt message following her wedding.
Calling the day “magical,” Amurri said that even though it rained, “We were surrounded by so much love. The day felt like time stood still for us…Our families came together into a perfectly imperfect blended bubble of love and memories.”
Amurri went on to address her new husband and three children whom she shares with her ex-husband, former Los Angeles Galaxy soccer player Kyle Martino, posting, “Ian, Marlowe, Major, and Mateo: I am yours always.”
“There is nothing that makes me happier than belonging to the four of you,” she continued.
“And to my magical husband: you are my deepest wish, granted. Forever starts now!!!!!!”
The couple's French garden party-themed wedding was low-key and intimate.
Amurri told PEOPLE, “We wanted to write our own love letters to each other to read as vows, which was so special for us ... We also didn’t have any bridal party besides the kids, and it was perfect.”