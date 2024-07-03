Eva Amurri had sharp words for those who called her low-cut wedding dress "scandalous," RadarOnline.com can report.

Amurri, the lifestyle blogger known for being the daughter of actress Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri, married chef Ian Hock on Saturday at Windrift Hall in New York's Hudson Valley.

She clapped back about her gown choice via Instagram stories on Monday alongside a picture with her husband from the nuptials.