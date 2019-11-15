Pregnant Eva Amurri Martino Splits From Husband As They Await Birth Of Third Child

Eva Amurri Martino and her husband have called it quits as they await the birth of their third child.

This Friday, November 15, the pregnant Banger Sisters actress shared an Instagram statement announcing the news.

“Our family is starting down a new path. After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple,” she wrote alongside a photo of her, husband Kyle Martino, their two kids.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the star is over halfway through her pregnancy. Earlier this month, she shared an ultrasound of her unborn baby as well as various adorable bump shots. Her latest post with Kyle, 38, came on Halloween, when the family coordinated their spooky costumes.

“We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another. We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together,” she continued in her post.

The couple’s split comes as a shock to fans who know Eva, 34, constantly gushes about the former professional soccer player on social media, and just this October 29 shared a loving post to celebrate their eight wedding anniversary.

The reason for their sudden separation remains unclear.

“We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family,” Eva concluded.