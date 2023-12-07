Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon All Smiles in First Appearance Since Being Dropped by Production Company for Anti-Semitic Comments

susan sarandon smiles appearance drop production company antisemitism
Source: MEGA

Susan Sarandon was all smiles in her first public appearance since being dropped by her production company.

By:

Dec. 7 2023, Published 8:55 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Actress Susan Sarandon was all smiles in her first public appearance since being dropped by her production company for a series of controversial anti-Semitic comments, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Sarandon, 77, was accused of making anti-Semitic remarks at a pro-Palestine rally in New York City last month, the Academy Award winner was dropped by her production company, PTO Films, earlier this week.

Article continues below advertisement
susan sarandon smiles appearance drop production company antisemitism
Source: MEGA

The Academy Award winner was dropped by her production company, PTO Films, earlier this week.

“As a company, PTO Films would like to make it clear that Susan Sarandon's views do not reflect the opinions of our organization,” PTO Films co-founder David Barroso said on Tuesday.

“We were considering her for a short film, but due to her recent statements, we have decided to pursue other options,” he added.

But despite being dropped by the production company, the Atlantic City actress appeared unbothered while out for a stroll in NYC just one day after being dumped by PTO Films.

According to photos obtained by Daily Mail on Wednesday, Sarandon was all smiles and beaming as she walked around the same city where she fired off a series of controversial anti-Jewish remarks just weeks earlier.

Article continues below advertisement
susan sarandon smiles appearance drop production company antisemitism
Source: MEGA

Sarandon, 77, was accused of making anti-Semitic remarks at a pro-Palestine rally in New York City last month.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Thelma & Louise actress came under fire after she attended a pro-Palestine rally outside of Penn Station on November 21.

Sarandon shouted pro-Palestine chants alongside dozens of anti-Israel demonstrators, and she also said that Jews in America are “getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim.”

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,” the Blue Beetle actress charged last month.

“It's important to listen, it's important to have facts,” Sarandon continued. “You don't have to go through the entire history of that region, you just have to show the babies that are dying in incubators.”

MORE ON:
Susan Sarandon
Article continues below advertisement
susan sarandon smiles appearance drop production company antisemitism
Source: MEGA

The actress was dropped by her talent agency, United Talent Agency, less than one week after her shocking anti-Jewish rant.

The actress was dropped by her talent agency, United Talent Agency, less than one week after her shocking anti-Jewish rant.

Sarandon ultimately apologized for her “phrasing” after being dumped by UTA, and she acknowledged that her rant outside Penn Station on November 21 was a “terrible mistake.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true,” the Dead Man Walking Academy Award winner said on Friday.

“I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment,” she continued. “It was my intent to show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so.”

Article continues below advertisement
susan sarandon smiles appearance drop production company antisemitism
Source: MEGA

Sarandon issued an apology on Friday and admitted that her rant in NYC last month was a "terrible mistake."

As RadarOnline.com reported, more than 1,400 Israelis and an estimated 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7.

Sarandon claimed that her controversial remarks in NYC last month were meant to “highlight the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza” and “call for a ceasefire” between Hamas and Israel.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.