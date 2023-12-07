Susan Sarandon All Smiles in First Appearance Since Being Dropped by Production Company for Anti-Semitic Comments
Actress Susan Sarandon was all smiles in her first public appearance since being dropped by her production company for a series of controversial anti-Semitic comments, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Sarandon, 77, was accused of making anti-Semitic remarks at a pro-Palestine rally in New York City last month, the Academy Award winner was dropped by her production company, PTO Films, earlier this week.
“As a company, PTO Films would like to make it clear that Susan Sarandon's views do not reflect the opinions of our organization,” PTO Films co-founder David Barroso said on Tuesday.
“We were considering her for a short film, but due to her recent statements, we have decided to pursue other options,” he added.
But despite being dropped by the production company, the Atlantic City actress appeared unbothered while out for a stroll in NYC just one day after being dumped by PTO Films.
According to photos obtained by Daily Mail on Wednesday, Sarandon was all smiles and beaming as she walked around the same city where she fired off a series of controversial anti-Jewish remarks just weeks earlier.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Thelma & Louise actress came under fire after she attended a pro-Palestine rally outside of Penn Station on November 21.
Sarandon shouted pro-Palestine chants alongside dozens of anti-Israel demonstrators, and she also said that Jews in America are “getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim.”
“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,” the Blue Beetle actress charged last month.
“It's important to listen, it's important to have facts,” Sarandon continued. “You don't have to go through the entire history of that region, you just have to show the babies that are dying in incubators.”
The actress was dropped by her talent agency, United Talent Agency, less than one week after her shocking anti-Jewish rant.
Sarandon ultimately apologized for her “phrasing” after being dumped by UTA, and she acknowledged that her rant outside Penn Station on November 21 was a “terrible mistake.”
“This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true,” the Dead Man Walking Academy Award winner said on Friday.
“I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment,” she continued. “It was my intent to show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, more than 1,400 Israelis and an estimated 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7.
Sarandon claimed that her controversial remarks in NYC last month were meant to “highlight the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza” and “call for a ceasefire” between Hamas and Israel.