Susan Sarandon All Smiles in First Appearance Since Being Dropped by Production Company for Anti-Semitic Comments

Actress Susan Sarandon was all smiles in her first public appearance since being dropped by her production company for a series of controversial anti-Semitic comments, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Sarandon, 77, was accused of making anti-Semitic remarks at a pro-Palestine rally in New York City last month, the Academy Award winner was dropped by her production company, PTO Films, earlier this week.