Oscars 2024: Winners, Nominees and Presenters Score $100k in Luxurious Gifts and Trips

Not all the Academy Awards nominees left the show as winners — but they did go home $100k richer in trips and goods after attending GBK Brand Bar’s 15th Annual Pre-Oscar Luxury Lounge presented by Australian wellness company CARE A2+.

RadarOnline.com was on hand for the pre-Oscars bash held at the famous Beverly Wilshire Hotel, where A-listers like Oscar winner Viola Davis, Neil Patrick Harris, and Storm Reid were showered with 7 different extravagant getaways, booze and food, health and wellness products, and so much more.