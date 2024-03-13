Oscars 2024: Winners, Nominees and Presenters Score $100k in Luxurious Gifts and Trips
Not all the Academy Awards nominees left the show as winners — but they did go home $100k richer in trips and goods after attending GBK Brand Bar’s 15th Annual Pre-Oscar Luxury Lounge presented by Australian wellness company CARE A2+.
RadarOnline.com was on hand for the pre-Oscars bash held at the famous Beverly Wilshire Hotel, where A-listers like Oscar winner Viola Davis, Neil Patrick Harris, and Storm Reid were showered with 7 different extravagant getaways, booze and food, health and wellness products, and so much more.
Lush Africa Safaris gifted Hollywood’s elite a 6-day fully paid all-inclusive luxurious safari in Kenya or Ghana, which covered everything from accommodation to ground transportation and meals. Celebs were also presented an opportunity for a 4-night Turks and Caicos vacation in a top-of-the-line villa at Sailrock’s 5-star resort. The exquisite beachfront property is a favorite of Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey.
If they want to unwind but don’t want to go far, the film stars can stay two nights free at La Casa del Camino in Laguna Beach, CA. The classic waterfront hotel is a hop, skip, and jump away from the hustle and bustle of Tinseltown. They were also presented with a two-night stay at the celebrity favorite W Hotel in the heart of Hollywood.
Nominees, winners, and presenters likely want to whirlwind after award season — and GBK had them covered in the eating and drinking department. Food highlights included a $1k gift card to Ike's Love and Sandwiches, $300 toward Jane Foodie’s gourmet flash frozen food line, which delivers nationwide, and samples of the company’s yummy chocolate chip cookies, soups, nuts, granola, bread, and more.
The Gateaux Shoppe presented movie stars with a custom-designed cake gift voucher valued at $1,000 and Lucky Soul sent them home with pallets of their favorite flavored alkaline water with 0 sugar and 0 sweeteners to keep them hydrated, as well as mood-boosting energy, immunity, focus, calming, and sleep gummies. Care A2+ donated its specialty baby formula to a local women's shelter in the name of the celebrities in attendance.
Rosalind Manoogian was on hand to deliver award-winning vino from her winery Fog Crest Vineyard, the first and only Black female-owned vineyard in Sonoma. Tequila drinkers were pleased to leave the event with a bottle of Kokoro Spirits. The smooth-tasting tequila combines Japanese craftsmanship and Mexican tradition. The brand's founder Howard Cao had an idea to make tequila and bottle it for his friends and family at Christmas. It's now an award-winning brand.
GBK also had wellness and beauty covered with Mindful Wellness presenting film stars a $1,800 gift card to put toward their weight loss or mindful menopause journey. The company uses a holistic strategy, including medications, meal replacements, and counseling to ensure physical and well-being stability.
Root Wellness sent talent home with several luxurious products to enrich the body and mind, like Zero-In to fight fatigue and stress while improving mood and razer-sharp focus, and Natural Barrier Support to improve glow and immune function while supporting healthy aging.
Other standouts were a limited-edition digital print titled “Good Luck” from artist Anne Kullaf, Cync® Dynamic Effects smart neon-shaped lights and hexagon panels from GE Lighting, a Savant Company, “leisure-enhancing” sunscreen from Miami beach brand Vacation, and trendy, luxury swimwear and activewear from Cabo Couture.
GBK Brand Bar CEO Gavin Keilly is big on giving back and picked several charities as the beneficiaries of this year's lounge. Animal rescues Angel City Pit Bulls and Paws for Life K9 Rescue, Food on Foot, a nonprofit that helps low neighbors in the LA community, Casa De Los Angelitos, which provides a safe haven for mothers and their children, and The Collective Identity Mentoring, a grassroots mentoring program for Black girls and gender-expansive youth, were those organizations.