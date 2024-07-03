Bombshell: Gaza-based CNN Journalist Worked With and Supported Hamas, Watchdog Report Finds

The shocking claims were detailed in an article published on Tuesday by the pro-Israel site HonestReporting, which claimed that Sabbah was linked to a Hamas-operated entity and performed unspecified tasks for the organization.

The outlet obtained information from the reporter's social media accounts, mainly Facebook, "where his connections and bias have been hidden in plain sight," the article stated. On his Facebook profile, Sabbah described himself as a freelance journalist, director, and photographer, and also mentioned "military service" in 2013.

His questionable posts date back at least a decade to 2014, when the journalist reportedly praised Izz a-Din al-Masri, a Hamas suicide bomber. Al-Masri killed 16 people including children in Jerusalem in 2001, but Sabbah called him a "hero."