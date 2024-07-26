Kamala Harris Branded Danger to Western Security Before Being Endorsed by Obamas For President: ‘She Has Great Deal To Learn About the Art of Statesmanship’

He said: “Harris, it should be remembered, did not have any serious foreign policy experience before she was chosen to be Biden’s running mate. Nor had her time in domestic politics gained her many plaudits.

“Instead, the main reason she was chosen seemed to be because having a left-wing female activist on the ticket was seen by Democratic campaigners as a sure-fire way of widening their appeal during the 2020 campaign.”

Coughlin, who currently serves as the Daily Telegraph’s Defense and Foreign Affairs Editor, pointed to Harris’ “less-than-impressive treatment this week of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Washington” and her track record on immigration.