Kamala Harris Branded Danger to Western Security Before Being Endorsed by Obamas For President: ‘She Has Great Deal To Learn About the Art of Statesmanship’
Not everyone is jumping on board the Kamala Harris train.
While the Democratic Party has largely united behind the Vice President since President Joe Biden, 81, dropped out of the 2024 election and endorsed Harris, 59, instead, some commentators aren’t so sure she’s up for the job of leading the free world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
British journalist Con Coughlin, 69, has even branded the likely Democratic nominee a potential danger to Western security, writing: “She has a great deal to learn about the art of statesmanship if she is to be a credible contender for the White House.”
He said: “Harris, it should be remembered, did not have any serious foreign policy experience before she was chosen to be Biden’s running mate. Nor had her time in domestic politics gained her many plaudits.
“Instead, the main reason she was chosen seemed to be because having a left-wing female activist on the ticket was seen by Democratic campaigners as a sure-fire way of widening their appeal during the 2020 campaign.”
Coughlin, who currently serves as the Daily Telegraph’s Defense and Foreign Affairs Editor, pointed to Harris’ “less-than-impressive treatment this week of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Washington” and her track record on immigration.
He noted immigration is “the one foreign policy-related issue – curbing the flow of illegal migrants from Latin America – for which she was given responsibility after the Biden administration appointed her its “‘border czar’”.
As Coughlin claimed in the brutal op-ed: “Far from making any meaningful impact on an issue that has taken center stage in this year’s presidential contest, Harris’ only notable contribution was to travel to Guatemala City in June 2021, where she declared, ‘I want to be clear to folks in the region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come.’
“Her desperate appeal fell on deaf ears, to the extent that illegal border crossings have reached historic highs under the Biden administration.”
Coughlin added: “If the prospect of Donald Trump winning re-election as US president has sent a bad case of the jitters through the Western alliance, just imagine the chaos that will ensue if November’s contest results in Vice President Kamala Harris becoming America’s next commander-in-chief.
“With such an indifferent track record, all the evidence suggests that Harris would become an even greater challenge for the Western alliance than Trump if she succeeds in winning the presidential contest.
“The arrival of such an inexperienced figure, assuming the mantle of leader of the free world, would certainly be welcomed by the stony-faced despots in places like Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, whose principal objective is the destruction of Western influence in world affairs.”
Coughlin isn’t alone in his skepticism of Harris’ presidential campaign, either.
A source claimed that former President Barack Obama held off on endorsing Harris “because he knows she can’t win” against Trump.
He changed his tune on July 26, however, when he and his wife Michelle announced their support of Harris, stating: “There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people. At a time when the stakes have never been higher, she gives us all reason to hope.”