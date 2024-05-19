Search and Rescue Operation Underway as Helicopter Carrying Iran’s President Crashes

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian crashed on Sunday as it was crossing a mountainous forest region in heavy fog, RadarOnline.com has learned.

An Iranian official told Reuters that their lives are "at risk following the helicopter crash," which occurred on the way back from a visit to Iran's border with Azerbaijan. "We are still hopeful but information coming from the crash site is very concerning."

State news agency IRNA reported that a large search and rescue operation involving 16 teams is reportedly underway, but poor weather conditions have made it difficult for rescuers to locate and reach the crash site.