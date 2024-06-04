Halsey's Secret Health Battle: Singer Announces New Album as She Reveals 'I'm Lucky to Be Alive'
Halsey opened up about her secret health battle while announcing that she has a new album on the way, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The chart-topping performer released her latest track, The End, which marks the first song off her fifth album.
"Long story short, I'm lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album," she captioned her emotional post, tagging the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Halsey is making donations to both organizations as part of the song's release.
Halsey did not disclose her diagnosis in the June 4 post on Instagram, but shared photos of herself receiving treatment and being hospitalized. She also included a video of herself in the music studio singing and strumming away on her guitar.
"I feel like an old lady," the songwriter shared in one clip. "I told myself I'm giving myself two more years to be sick... At 30, I'm having a rebirth."
She vowed, "I'm going to look super hot and have lots of energy and I'm just going to get to re-do my 20s in my 30s."
The new track written by Halsey and produced by the singer along with Michael Uzowuru and Alex G features her singing, "Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me / And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain / And I don't like to complain, but I'm saying sorry."
Halsey's upcoming album will follow 2021's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.
Halsey previously shed light on her health setbacks in 2022, revealing she had been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, and Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome.
The star said doctors are still looking for the "root cause of some of these things."
"So, I know that a lot of you guys have been wondering what's going on with my health, and some of you saw a TikTok yesterday basically confirming that I'm allergic to literally everything," she shared at the time. "Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth [to my son Ender]. I started getting really, really, really sick."
"I've known I've had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis, but it's kind of been exacerbated."