Halsey's Secret Health Battle: Singer Announces New Album as She Reveals 'I'm Lucky to Be Alive'

Halsey opened up about her secret health battle while announcing that she has a new album on the way, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The chart-topping performer released her latest track, The End, which marks the first song off her fifth album.

"Long story short, I'm lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album," she captioned her emotional post, tagging the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Halsey is making donations to both organizations as part of the song's release.