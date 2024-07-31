Christina Applegate Reveals Top TV Producer ‘Forced’ Her to Get ‘Huge’ Eye Bags Cut Out — In Bid to Stop Messing Up Set Lighting

She said: “At 27 years old I was on a show and one of the producers, very famous people who did a very famous show as well, said, ‘Hey, we’re having trouble lighting under your eyes. Your bags under your eyes are so big.’ That’s a hereditary thing. He goes, ‘I suggest you get them removed.’ And you know what? I did."

“At 27 years old, I had the only plastic surgery I’ve ever had, [which] was to remove the bags under my eyes. At first I was like ‘Oh my God,’ it was the first time I had seen myself without bags under my eyes. My dad has got Louis Vuitton luggage under his eyes. It’s very much a hereditary thing. But I went under. And I had them removed. At 27. The things people plant. These seeds they plant into your head.”