Christina Applegate Reveals Top TV Producer ‘Forced’ Her to Get ‘Huge’ Eye Bags Cut Out — In Bid to Stop Messing Up Set Lighting
Christina Applegate is opening up about the dark side of Hollywood beauty standards – and the pressure she felt as a woman in the entertainment industry to get plastic surgery.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 52, discussed the “only plastic surgery I’ve ever had” in a recent episode of her MeSsy podcast with The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 43.
She said: “At 27 years old I was on a show and one of the producers, very famous people who did a very famous show as well, said, ‘Hey, we’re having trouble lighting under your eyes. Your bags under your eyes are so big.’ That’s a hereditary thing. He goes, ‘I suggest you get them removed.’ And you know what? I did."
“At 27 years old, I had the only plastic surgery I’ve ever had, [which] was to remove the bags under my eyes. At first I was like ‘Oh my God,’ it was the first time I had seen myself without bags under my eyes. My dad has got Louis Vuitton luggage under his eyes. It’s very much a hereditary thing. But I went under. And I had them removed. At 27. The things people plant. These seeds they plant into your head.”
Applegate, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, revealed in a previous podcast episode that she had liposuction on her legs when she was 26, admitting: “I had a teeny, teeny, tiny, teeny, bit of fat on my leg in the back. And our doctor actually performed this surgery on me.”
The Married... With Children star also recalled working on a movie with a director who told her they “had to spend a lot of money to fix” the jowls on her face in post-production.
She said: “He goes, ‘Yeah, the studio was really upset ... I told them, she’s not Kelly Bundy anymore. So she looks older.’ And they literally erased my face. They erased my face. He was like, ‘Yeah, it was a couple hundred thousand dollars.’ To fix my face."
“He didn’t think I would care because he said I was so tough. I was such a tough person ... But he’s a friend of mine still, and I love him. He chased me out to the car as I left and he went ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry.’"
“I suffered inside from that. Because I didn’t know I was so ugly that they had to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to erase my face ... That’s the thing about … aging in this business. It’s like they throw you out to pasture, unless you’re ready to play grandmothers.”
