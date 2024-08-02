Judge Suspends Justin Timberlake’s Driver’s License Over DWI Arrest...After Pop Star Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

Timberlake's lawyer, Ed Burke, has since fiercely denied his client was intoxicated at the time of his arrest and insisted the police had made a number of "very significant" errors.

Burke stated: "Sometimes the police make mistakes and this is just one of those instances. Justin respects law enforcement and the very important job that they do. He cooperated with the police officers at all times and treated them with the respect they deserve. He also respects the entire judicial process including the District Attorney and Judge who were in court today ... We are confident that this charge will be dismissed."

