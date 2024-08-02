Judge Suspends Justin Timberlake’s Driver’s License Over DWI Arrest...After Pop Star Pleads Not Guilty to Charges
Justin Timberlake has officially been ordered to stay off the road after his DWI scandal.
Despite his insistence he'd only had one drink that night, Justice Carl Irace temporarily suspended the singer's permission to drive in the state of New York, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Timberlake attended the August 2 hearing virtually from Belgium – as he is currently traveling Europe for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour – and pleaded not guilty to the charge.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Cry Me a River artist was arrested in June for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol. He also refused to take a breathalyzer at the scene.
A statement released by the Sag Harbor police department stated he was initially pulled over just after 12:30 A.M. on June 18 after "failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel."
“A traffic stop was initiated by a police officer from the Sag Harbor Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition. Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignment.”
Timberlake's lawyer, Ed Burke, has since fiercely denied his client was intoxicated at the time of his arrest and insisted the police had made a number of "very significant" errors.
Burke stated: "Sometimes the police make mistakes and this is just one of those instances. Justin respects law enforcement and the very important job that they do. He cooperated with the police officers at all times and treated them with the respect they deserve. He also respects the entire judicial process including the District Attorney and Judge who were in court today ... We are confident that this charge will be dismissed."
One of the other mistakes Burke claims was made by authorities was allowing one of the singer's friends – who, according to sources, had "clearly been drinking" – drive his vehicle home after his arrest.
The powerhouse attorney reportedly intends to argue this decision undermines their credibility in determining Timberlake's level of sobriety.
The next court hearing is scheduled for August 9.
