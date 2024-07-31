Justin Timberlake’s ‘Friend Allowed to Drive Car Home After DWI Arrest’ — In Move That Could See Case Chucked Out of Court
Justin Timberlake's lawyer will ask a judge to drop his drunk driving charges because a woman who had been drinking was allegedly given the green light by cops to take the singer's rental car home after his arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ed Burke, the powerhouse attorney representing Timberlake, 43, reportedly plans to argue this as proof of flawed judgement by the arresting officers, who he said "made a number of very significant errors in this case” at a recent hearing.
He also insisted his client "was not intoxicated" when he was pulled over in Sag Harbor while following another car of friends he'd been hanging out with at a hotel. The singer failed multiple sobriety tests, but told officers he only drank one martini.
Burke is now reportedly confident he's found a loose thread that will unravel the entire case against his client.
Sources with direct knowledge of the matter told TMZ the car Timberlake was following turned around and pulled up to the arrest scene where a woman, who had "clearly been drinking", asked officers: "Are you going to arrest Justin Timberlake?"
After offering to drive the pop star home and learning he was under arrest, she asked if she could take his rental car from the scene, the informant said. The cops reportedly handed her the keys, and she took the vehicle.
The insider claimed the woman had gotten to the hotel two hours before Timberlake did and had been knocking back drinks, though it was unclear how much she was purported to have consumed.
Burke reportedly plans to argue the officers' decision to let her drive away undermines their credibility in assessing Timberlake's level of sobriety. He moved for dismissal on Friday because paperwork hadn't been signed by a superior officer, but prosecutors came prepared with completed documents.
Timberlake's attorney said: “You heard the DA try to fix one of those errors, but that’s just one, and there are many others. Sometimes the police, like every one of us, make mistakes. And that’s the case in this very instance.”
His client was allowed to skip the hearing to perform in Poland on his ongoing Forget Tomorrow world tour, but is scheduled to appear virtually for an arraignment on August 2.
Despite his critiques of the cops' handling of the case, Burke noted Timberlake “respects law enforcement”.
He said: “He also respects the entire judicial system, the district attorney’s office and Judge Irace for obviously hearing the case today. But the facts remain. He was not intoxicated.”
Timberlake was pulled over after Sag Harbor police said they spotted him running a stop sign and swerving. Officers noted his “bloodshot and glassy eyes”, “slowed speech” and “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage ... emanating from his breath” in their arrest report.
