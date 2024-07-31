Justin Timberlake’s ‘Friend Allowed to Drive Car Home After DWI Arrest’ — In Move That Could See Case Chucked Out of Court

Justin Timberlake's lawyer will ask a judge to drop his drunk driving charges because a woman who had been drinking was allegedly given the green light by cops to take the singer's rental car home after his arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ed Burke, the powerhouse attorney representing Timberlake, 43, reportedly plans to argue this as proof of flawed judgement by the arresting officers, who he said "made a number of very significant errors in this case” at a recent hearing.

He also insisted his client "was not intoxicated" when he was pulled over in Sag Harbor while following another car of friends he'd been hanging out with at a hotel. The singer failed multiple sobriety tests, but told officers he only drank one martini.