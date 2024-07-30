Tori Spelling Relives Horrifying Moment She Realized Best Pal Shannen Doherty Was Dead: ‘My Phone Kept Buzzing... It Was Shocking’

She shared her phone started ringing around 7 A.M. while she was sleeping with two of her children in their bed on Sunday morning, July 14. Her phone was silenced but kept “buzzing”.

Said Spelling: “I knew immediately. I was like, ‘Oh my god, somebody's passed. Somebody important has died. And I took that moment not to go on social media. I didn't call anyone back. I wanted to gather the details for myself so I could see how I wanted to process it before being overwhelmed by voices and text and emails.”

After finally checking Google, Spelling shared: “I saw that Shannen had passed on Saturday night, and it was shocking, and I think the first thing I felt was madness. Is madness the word? I felt mad.”

Explaining that she wasn’t upset for herself, she elaborated: “I felt mad for the life that wouldn't continue, the life that had so much to offer, not just herself but everybody around here.”