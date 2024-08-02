Richard Simmons Died ‘Hounded and Furious Over Pauly Shore’s Obsession With Shooting Movie on His Life’

Renowned 80s exercise guru Richard Simmons went to his grave livid with comedian Pauly Shore’s plans to play him in a biopic.

A source told RadarOnline.com that Shore, 56, told Simmons of his plans and even released a 10-minute short film earlier this year titled The Court Jester in which he played the Sweatin’ to the Oldies fitness fanatic.

The tipster shared: “Richard had made it clear to Pauly and his people that he wasn't interested (in him making a movie of Simmons’ life), but Pauly wouldn't take no for an answer. He went to his grave furious with Shore!”