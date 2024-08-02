Richard Simmons Died ‘Hounded and Furious Over Pauly Shore’s Obsession With Shooting Movie on His Life’
Renowned 80s exercise guru Richard Simmons went to his grave livid with comedian Pauly Shore’s plans to play him in a biopic.
A source told RadarOnline.com that Shore, 56, told Simmons of his plans and even released a 10-minute short film earlier this year titled The Court Jester in which he played the Sweatin’ to the Oldies fitness fanatic.
The tipster shared: “Richard had made it clear to Pauly and his people that he wasn't interested (in him making a movie of Simmons’ life), but Pauly wouldn't take no for an answer. He went to his grave furious with Shore!”
Simmons died on July 13, the day after his 76th birthday, after falling in his bathroom at home.
Our source added Simmons felt Shore “hounded” him in his final days, to the point that Simmons lashed out at him on his Facebook account in April stating:
"I just read a man that I don't know is writing my bio pic starring Pauly Shore. I do not approve this movie. I am in talks with major studios to create my own bio pic ...wait for this movie.”
Shore then wrote on Instagram he was "up all night crying" over Simmons lashing out at him publicly.
Shore has apparently not dropped his plans, angering Simmons’ family, who took to his Facebook page earlier this week to issue the following statement: “Pauly Shore has recently made comments to TMZ Paparazzi concerning his attempts to proceed with an unauthorized movie about Richard."
They continued: “You’ve seen here on Richard’s account what he had to say about the biopic. We’d also like to share the following statement from Richard’s brother, Lenny.”
The post then went on to quote Lenny, saying: “Dicky absolutely wrote his own posts. He worked on them a week in advance, going over and over them to get the right message. He would often read them to Cathy and I beforehand. What he has NOT done was to text, email or call Pauly with anything; not even to wish him 'Good Luck' as Pauly has stated many times.”
As RadarOnline previously reported, officials revealed Simmons’ death is believed to be from “natural causes,” but the family may have to wait for up to three months for the official results.
Teresa Reveles, Simmons’ housekeeper for 35 years, has her own theories about his passing, and said she believed he suffered a heart attack.
The fitness expert was discovered at his home on Belfast Drive, Los Angeles, around 10 A.M., on July 13.
On July 12, he took to Facebook to share a message of gratitude toward his supporters and to motivate them to live their best lives. In the post, he showed his fans a glimpse of his iconic enthusiasm even in the face of health challenges.
Simmons wrote: "Thank you ... I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life. I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday!"
During a recent interview, ahead of his birthday, Simmons shared: "I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day."
