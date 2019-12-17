One of the positives of so many people quitting cable is the abundance of streaming services — from Netflix to Amazon to the streaming version of networks such as HBO. Competing with television networks like ABC, NBC and CBS becomes a bit easier on two fronts, the quality of the programs that are being produced is only proving that we are living in the platinum age of TV, and the budgets are practically endless.

The stars these services are tapping to join these shows start the budgets off on a high note when talents such as Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are getting $1.1 million an episode for Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. Even David Letterman returned from retirement to do Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction for $2 million per episode!

Things have gotten so crazy, financially speaking, with streaming television, that the news that Amazon paid the estate of J.R.R. Tolkien a quarter of a billion dollars for the rights to The Lord of the Rings to be done as a five-season fantasy nerd’s dream was met with a, “Yeah, and?” by Hollywood. Here’s a list of the most expensive streaming shows that are coming to your screens or are already there. The list is broken down in ascending order of price per episode.