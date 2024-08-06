Kamala Harris’ VP Running Mate Gov Tim Walz Sparks Security Fears as He ‘Always Has to Sit Up Front Due to car Sickness’

The StarTribune reported Walz’s tummy takes a turn if he is sitting in the backseat when state troopers are driving.

Walz’s passenger princess preferences may pose a security issue now that the 60-year-old governor will support Harris in her run against Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance this election year.

With tensions high leading up to the November election — including the assassination attempt against Trump — safety of the presidential nominees is a concern.

Historically, the president is instructed to sit in the back right seat so the driver can see them at all times. It is unclear if the same rules apply to the vice president.

However, following JFK's vehicle assassination in 1963 — in which the late president was sitting in the backseat of a convertible — security measures have been ramped up.