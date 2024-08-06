Kamala Harris’ VP Running Mate Gov Tim Walz Sparks Security Fears as He ‘Always Has to Sit Up Front Due to car Sickness’
Kamala Harris’ new running mate always gets shotgun.
Soon after the Veep, 59, announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination, RadarOnline.com learned the politician prefers to ride in the front passenger seat of the state SUV.
The StarTribune reported Walz’s tummy takes a turn if he is sitting in the backseat when state troopers are driving.
Walz’s passenger princess preferences may pose a security issue now that the 60-year-old governor will support Harris in her run against Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance this election year.
With tensions high leading up to the November election — including the assassination attempt against Trump — safety of the presidential nominees is a concern.
Historically, the president is instructed to sit in the back right seat so the driver can see them at all times. It is unclear if the same rules apply to the vice president.
However, following JFK's vehicle assassination in 1963 — in which the late president was sitting in the backseat of a convertible — security measures have been ramped up.
Tummy issues aside, Walz’s political background dates back to 2006 when the former educator was elected to the House of Representatives.
Walz – a military veteran – served six terms in Congress and was later elected governor of Minnesota in 2018.
On the hot-button issues, the father of two has historically fought for LGBTQIA+ rights, including signing bills against conversion therapy – a controversial practice believed to change the sexuality of people who do not identify as straight.
Harris’ quest for a running mate came to an end on Tuesday when the former “top cop” arrived at Walz’s family home to make her formal request.
In a text message to voters, Harris’ campaign wrote: “I know that he will bring that same principled leadership to our campaign, and to the office of the vice president.”
The text also asked voters to donate $20 to support her new running mate on the ticket.
President Joe Biden’s vice president is expected to make her formal announcement alongside Walz at a joint rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.
Her selection comes roughly two weeks after Biden announced his exit from the 2024 presidential race.
The 46th president wrote on July 21: “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”
Biden then officially endorsed Harris on social media, writing: “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.
“Democrats – it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this.”
