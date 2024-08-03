What Scandal? Kellyanne Conway Spends Time With Donald Trump at Bedminster — Amid Claims She’s ‘Trash Talking’ JD Vance
Former White House aide Kellyanne Conway visited former President Donald Trump at Bedminster, New Jersey, after she faced allegations of bad-mouthing the GOP nominee, Senator J.D. Vance.
Conway took to X to share a new image of her and Trump all smiles as he campaigned in New Jersey. In the post, she wrote: "Quite the visit today."
She also posted a photo of herself wearing the Trump campaign's new blue "45-47: Make America Great Again" hat.
The post was flooded with criticisms from both sides of the political spectrum, with some calling her a "MAGA pick me", while others on the right claiming that they "can't trust" the former president's ex-senior counselor.
The post was shared right around the same time Trump allies claimed that Conway would leak stories about the former president's VP pick to the press.
The accusations come from over a dozen sources who spoke to Marc Caputo of The Bulwark. The aides reportedly "volunteered without prompting" that they believed Conway was undermining the selection of Vance as Trump's VP through leaks to the press, expressing doubts about his readiness and the campaign’s vetting.
When confronted with these accusations, Conway vehemently denied the claims made to the outlet, dismissing the sources as "gossip girls" and "ankle biters".
She said: “When it comes to concerned people questioning the vetting or selection of J.D. Vance, the calls are coming in, not going out. I’m not calling them and saying this is bad. People are asking me. They’re not just asking me. They’re asking lots of people.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, one aide close to the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., told the outlet that the leaks are “100 percent” coming from Conway.
“He’s pissed off about it. He knows it’s her”, the insider revealed. However, one Trump family member said they “think very highly of her”.
Vance has drawn widespread criticism for his sexist comments about “childless cat ladies”, controversial views on abortion and fertility treatment and even his past statements about Trump, whom he once referred to as “America’s Hitler”.
Due to the avalanche of bad press surrounding the Ohio senator, some Trump aids have reportedly been “second-guessing” the president's pick.
Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung denied any suggestion that he regretted the choice, stating: “President Trump is thrilled with the choice he made with Senator Vance to be his running mate, and they are the perfect team to take back the White House.”