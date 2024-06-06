11 MAGA Supporters Rushed to Hospital Before Donald Trump Rally as Blistering Phoenix Heat Wave Boils Over
While waiting for a jam-packed Donald Trump rally to begin in the blistering heat of Arizona, 11 MAGA supporters were rushed to the hospital before the presidential candidate took the stage, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump's rally in Phoenix marked the ex-president's first visit to the key battleground state since the 2022 midterms, which came during a record triple-digit temperature spike that crammed hospitals with heat-stricken patients on Thursday.
Conservative organization Turning Point Action sponsored the "town hall" at Dream City Church, a venue with the capacity to hold 2,700 people. According to local station ABC15, thousands of people were lined up at the event, and hundreds were denied a seat after the venue reached capacity.
The outlet said city fire officials were called out to the event after "several people began to faint and seek medical attention due to the heat," and 11 people reporting heat exhaustion were taken to the hospital.
Videos of two of the 11 supporters being hauled away on a stretcher were shared by the station's reporter Ben Brown, who told viewers, “I’ve seen so far at least 3 people carried off on stretches due to the heat as they wait in line in the sun to get into Donald Trump’s event … it’s 102 degrees out.”
He also said two people had "passed out" as they approached the venue doors, and filmed one person apparently getting treated with an IV at the scene.
During the speech missed by the hauled-off members of the crowd, Trump discussed his plans if elected this November, emphasizing his commitment to secure the U.S.-Mexico border — a particularly pertinent topic in the Southern state.
He promised, for example, to "shift massive portions of federal law enforcement to immigration enforcement," and "put the cartels out of business."
Trump also spoke about inflation and the Israel-Palestine conflict, criticized "Crooked Joe Biden," and encouraged gun owners, Evangelicals and Christians to vote.
The influx of heat-exhausted patients in the city spurred hospitals to use body bags filled with ice as a lifesaving measure, called "cold-water immersion." Medical professionals decided to employ the technique after 645 heat-related deaths in the city last year, per The Guardian.
The heat wave swept across much of the southwest, impacting more than 29 million people, with “excessive heat warnings and watches extended from the central valley down through southern California’s deserts, southern Nevada and southern and western Arizona and into Utah," Axios reported.