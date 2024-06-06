While waiting for a jam-packed Donald Trump rally to begin in the blistering heat of Arizona, 11 MAGA supporters were rushed to the hospital before the presidential candidate took the stage, RadarOnline.com can report.

Trump's rally in Phoenix marked the ex-president's first visit to the key battleground state since the 2022 midterms, which came during a record triple-digit temperature spike that crammed hospitals with heat-stricken patients on Thursday.

Conservative organization Turning Point Action sponsored the "town hall" at Dream City Church, a venue with the capacity to hold 2,700 people. According to local station ABC15, thousands of people were lined up at the event, and hundreds were denied a seat after the venue reached capacity.