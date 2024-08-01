Your tip
Trump’s Campaign ‘Imploding’: Kellyanne Conway ‘Trash Talking J.D. Vance’ and ‘100 Per Cent’ Leaking Stories on Don’s VP Pick

Longtime Donald Trump advisor Kellyane Conway is not a fan of VP pick J.D. Vance.

Aug. 1 2024, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

Longtime Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway seems to have a bone to pick with her old boss’s new running mate.

Conway, 57, who managed Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign and served as a senior counselor in his White House administration, has allegedly been secretly trash talking J.D. Vance, 39, and leaking stories about him to the press, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

More than a dozen Trump allies claimed that Conway has been secretly trash talking Vance to the press and other Republicans.

More than a dozen Trump campaign staffers and allies said they believed Conway was undermining Vance by expressing doubts about his readiness and the campaign’s vetting, with one anonymous source claiming the attacks are “100 percent from Kellyanne”.

She allegedly said in a Fox News meeting that Trump would only “pick Vance over my dead body” and badmouthed him to other high-profile Republicans – including big donors bringing in millions of dollars.

A confidant of Donald Trump Jr., who had lobbied his father to select the junior Ohio Senator as his vice president, told The Bulwark: “He’s p---ed off about it. He knows it’s her.”

Vance is a controversial running mate who has drawn criticism for his sexist comments about “childless cat ladies”.

Conway admitted she wanted Trump, 78, to choose Florida Senator Marco Rubio, 53, but denied the allegations of speaking ill of Vance, calling the anonymous accusers “gossip girls” and “ankle biters” jealous of her success and her close relationship with the former president.

She said: “When it comes to concerned people questioning the vetting or selection of JD Vance, the calls are coming in, not going out. I’m not calling them and saying this is bad. People are asking me. They’re not just asking me. They’re asking lots of people ... I’m not anti-Vance. I was pro-Rubio.”

A campaign spokesman denied that Trump was “second-guessing” his VP pick.

Whether Conway was behind the criticisms or not, Trump allies have reportedly been “second-guessing” the controversial VP pick.

When Trump tapped Vance as his running mate, he was expecting an easy race against Joe Biden, 81 – but then Biden dropped out, Harris stepped in and things changed.

Vance has drawn widespread criticism for his sexist comments about “childless cat ladies”, controversial views on abortion and fertility treatment and even his past statements about Trump, whom he once referred to as “America’s Hitler”.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung denied any suggestion that he regretted the choice, however, stating: “President Trump is thrilled with the choice he made with Senator Vance to be his running mate, and they are the perfect team to take back the White House.”

