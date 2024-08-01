Trump’s Campaign ‘Imploding’: Kellyanne Conway ‘Trash Talking J.D. Vance’ and ‘100 Per Cent’ Leaking Stories on Don’s VP Pick

More than a dozen Trump campaign staffers and allies said they believed Conway was undermining Vance by expressing doubts about his readiness and the campaign’s vetting, with one anonymous source claiming the attacks are “100 percent from Kellyanne”.

She allegedly said in a Fox News meeting that Trump would only “pick Vance over my dead body” and badmouthed him to other high-profile Republicans – including big donors bringing in millions of dollars.

A confidant of Donald Trump Jr., who had lobbied his father to select the junior Ohio Senator as his vice president, told The Bulwark: “He’s p---ed off about it. He knows it’s her.”