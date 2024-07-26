Kesha Joins List of Celebs Blasting J.D. Vance for Sexist ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Taunt as She Backs Kamala Harris: ‘F--- That Man!’
Kesha slammed Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance over his disparaging comments about "childless cat ladies," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pop star endorsed presumptive Democrat nominee Kamala Harris as she made her feelings toward Vance clear when she said: "F--- that man."
Vance sparked backlash when he claimed the country was being controlled by "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and … want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."
Paparazzi caught up with the Praying singer as she was getting ready to board a flight at Los Angeles International Airport and asked her thoughts on Trump's pick for vice president.
Kesha didn't hold back when she paparazzi: "Boo! F--- that man! That’s all I have to say. F--- them all."
When pressed on whether or not she agreed with Vance's statements about the country being run by "childless cat ladies," the Blah Blah Blah singer joked: "It is, b----!"
Both Kesha and the paparazzi interviewing her agreed that the Hillbilly Elegy author's comment was "absolutely" sexist.
The Grammy award-winning singer then shared that she "absolutely" planned on endorsing Harris — and would even campaign for the presumptive Democratic nominee.
The conversation was sparked after Vance's 2021 interview with Fox News resurfaced this week in light of being named Trump's running mate.
In the interview, the Ohio senator questioned how Harris and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could control the "entire future of the Democrats" if they are "without children."
Vance asked: "How does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?"
As the now-viral video made its rounds on social media, celebrities came out in defense of Harris, AOC and "childless cat ladies" across the country.
Friends star Jennifer Aniston — who does not have any children and has been open about her struggle to conceive — shared a screenshot of the video on her Instagram stories and wrote: "I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States."
"All I can say is... Mr. Vance, I hope your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."
Harris' campaign appeared to take note of viral outrage and clapped back with a special press release on World IVF Day.
The official statement sent out on Thursday, July 25, read: "Happy World IVF Day To Everyone Except JD Vance."
The release then highlighted the Republican Party's effort to restrict reproductive health care while focusing on Vance's comments.
While Harris does not have any biological children, she's a step-mother to husband Doug Emhoff's two adult children.
Kerstin Emhoff, Doug's ex-wife, released a statement to NBC News defending Harris amid Vance's attacks: "For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it."