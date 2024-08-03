Your tip
Kendall Jenner Admits ‘Hysterically Crying Myself to Sleep’ Throughout her Modelling Career

Kendall Jenner opened up about her battle with loneliness while traveling for work.

Aug. 3 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner, 28, revealed her struggles with loneliness and crying herself to sleep throughout her modeling career.

Kendall Jenner admitted she 'cried herself to sleep' when she models.

During a conversation on a recent episode of Emma Chamberlain’s podcast, Anything Goes, Jenner candidly discussed the emotions she faced while constantly traveling for modeling assignments.

She said her feelings of loneliness started creeping in as she jet-setted around the world for various modeling gigs.

“It is very lonely,” the reality TV star told Chamberlain. “I’ve had really dark nights where I’ve been in random cities and just hysterically crying myself to sleep because I haven’t been home in three months and I’ve been pretty much alone the entire time.”

Jenner said she is 'very lonely.'

Despite her challenges, Jenner shared some of the routines that help her feel grounded amidst her busy schedule.

She mentioned activities like “cleansing” her body through showers or immersing herself in water, attributing it to her Scorpio nature that craves water. Additionally, she finds solace in taking walks and detoxifying digitally to maintain balance in her life.

Jenner she would detox from social media.

Reflecting on her career journey, Jenner expressed gratitude for the opportunities and experiences she has had as a model.

She acknowledged the doors modeling has opened for her, allowing her to explore the world, meet incredible people, and accumulate unforgettable memories.

“It really is a beautiful thing to be able to travel the world the way I have. I probably would’ve never traveled the way I have or the amount that I have had I not had this job. I’ve met a lot of amazing people,” shared Jenner, emphasizing her appreciation for the path her career has taken.

In addition to her career success, Jenner has been actively advocating for mental health awareness and creating safe spaces for open conversations.

Despite her public image, she has been transparent about her struggles with anxiety, a condition she has been managing since she was seven years old.

