Kendall Jenner Admits ‘Hysterically Crying Myself to Sleep’ Throughout her Modelling Career

During a conversation on a recent episode of Emma Chamberlain’s podcast, Anything Goes, Jenner candidly discussed the emotions she faced while constantly traveling for modeling assignments.

She said her feelings of loneliness started creeping in as she jet-setted around the world for various modeling gigs.

“It is very lonely,” the reality TV star told Chamberlain. “I’ve had really dark nights where I’ve been in random cities and just hysterically crying myself to sleep because I haven’t been home in three months and I’ve been pretty much alone the entire time.”