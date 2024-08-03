Olympics Gender Twist: Beaten, Crying Italian Boxer Angela Carini to Receive ‘Gold-Medal Style’ Cash Bonus

Carini opted out of her round of 16 match against Algeria’s Imane Khelif on Thursday, August 1, in just 46 seconds after walking to her corner following a punch on the Olympic ring.

Khelif is one of two fighters at the center of the gender questions that have led to an outcry of controversy throughout the boxing competition in Paris.

Following the loss, Carini was left in tears and claimed afterward that she’d “never been hit so hard”.