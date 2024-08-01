J.K. Rowling Weighs in on Olympic Women’s Boxing Controversy — Calls IOC a ‘Misogynist Sporting Establishment’ for Allowing Imane Khelif to Participate

Khelif’s match opposite Italy’s Angela Carini lasted only 46 seconds, after Carini took some powerful punches to the face. Carini could be seen fighting back tears as she ended the match.

In an interview with the BBC, she said: “It could have been the match of a lifetime, but I had to preserve my life as well in that moment.”

She did, however, tell the press following the match she would not “judge” Khelif, saying: “I wish her to carry on until the end and that she can be happy. I am someone who doesn’t judge anyone. I am not here to give judgments.”

However, Rowling, who has been very vocal about her views on the transgender community, stepped into the fray following the match.

The Harry Potter author posted a photo of Khelif and a visibly distraught Carini after the match on X, writing: “Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered.”