2 Boxers Cleared to Compete as Women at Olympic Games Despite Prior Disqualification For Failing Gender Eligibility Tests

Despite being disqualified from the 2023 world championships for failing gender eligibility tests, the International Olympic Committee has allowed two boxers to compete at the Paris Games as women, RadarOnline.com can reveal

Imane Khelif from Algeria and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting were both disqualified at the women’s World Championships last year in New Dheli. Khelif’s disqualification came just hours before she was about to step into the ring for her gold medal bout, and Yu-ting lost her bronze medal at the same competition.

In deciding to disqualify them, Umar Kremlev, president of the International Boxing Association (IBA) said that following “a series of DNA tests,” the IBA allegedly “uncovered athletes who were trying to fool their colleagues and pretend to be women.”