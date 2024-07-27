Paris Scandal: Convicted Child Rapist BANNED From Athlete’s Village at 2024 Olympics Amid Outcry

Van de Velde, now 29, was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for raping a 12-year-old girl he met online when he was 19. Despite being released in 2017, the repercussions of his actions continue to haunt him as he competes on the world stage.

Safety concerns have escalated as Van de Velde qualified to represent the Netherlands at the Olympics,

In response, following the Dutch Olympic Committee's directives, he will not reside in the Olympic Village and abstain from media interactions.