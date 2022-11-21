Dangerously Close: Three Sex Offenders Live Within Walking Distance Of Idaho Co-Ed's Slaughterhouse

Three convicted perverts live within spitting distance of the slaughterhouse where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered by an unknown maniac, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Roommates Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their buddies Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were found butchered in their beds on November 13 – in a crime that has shocked the nation.

One registered sex creep lived across the street from the beautiful co-ed’s home, while the other two lived within terrifying walking distance, this outlet has discovered.