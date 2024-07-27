Elon Musk Accused of 'Withholding' Children 'Thousands of Miles Away' From Grimes and Her Family After Taking His Son to the Olympics
Grimes' mother has accused billionaire Elon Musk of keeping his children away from the rest of the family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sandy Garossino, Grimes' mother, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent her worry and frustration.
She tagged the billionaire and shared that the children were supposed to visit their 93-year-old great-grandmother in Canada over the weekend, but Musk allegedly interfered with the plans.
The family drama escalated further as Musk and their eldest son, X Æ A-12, attended the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremonies on Friday, July 26.
Garossino's statements highlighted the complexities of the custody arrangement and hinted at Grimes' lack of knowledge about the whereabouts of all her children.
She asked the SpaceX billionaire: "Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother. They were expected here in Canada."
Grimes and Musk have been in a custody battle over their children since 2022, but the current status of the children's custody is unknown because the court records were sealed in April 2024.
- Elon Musk Quietly Has Third Child With Neuralink Exec Shivon Zilis Bringing His Total Number of Kids to 12
- Elon’s Chilling Confession: Tesla CEO Admits ‘Two Homicidal Maniacs’ Tried to Kill Him in Past Seven Months
- BOMBSHELL REPORT: Elon Musk Had Sex With SpaceX Intern, Asked Woman to Have His Babies — as Shareholders Approve His $56 Billion Pay Package
Garossino asked Musk to "honor your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great-grandmother before she passes".
She ended her X thread by pleading: "Please Elon, I beg you. This is so painful for my mother, and concerning for the kids. Time is of the essence now."
After Garossino spoke out on X, Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, also criticized the Tesla founder on Threads.
Musk's daughter wrote: "As you may or may not know, Grimes is currently in a custody battle with Elon over their three children. What you probably don’t know, however, is that Elon has been illegally and continuously keeping their children, her children, away from their mother during the most important developmental period in a child’s life."
"While Elon has been irresponsibly partying across the ocean in the very country he’s spitting contemptuous poison about, Grimes’ children are stuck in a house thousands of miles away without their mother."
She continued, calling her estranged father's actions "illegal" and warned that it could "irreversibly damage" his children's psyche.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Wilson also publicly criticized the South African billionaire during a recent NBC News interview, calling Musk an "absent father" and "cruel."
Grimes voiced her support for Wilson with an X post on Thursday following her interview: "I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian."