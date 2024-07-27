‘Permanently Destroyed’: Billy Ray Cyrus is 'Dead’ to Daughter Miley After Branding Her a 'Devil' and 'Skank' in Shocking Audio Tirade
Miley Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, has "permanently destroyed" his relationship with his daughter after branding her a "devil" and a "skank" in a shocking audio rant.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Billy Ray, 62, admitted that it was his voice in an expletive-filled audio recording where he made derogatory remarks about Miley and his ex-wife, Firerose.
The audio recording, which surfaced days after the Achy Breaky Heart singer publicly criticized his daughter, Miley, 31, seems to have irreparably damaged their relationship.
He bizarrely spoke in the third person in the recording before turning his attention to his daughter, referring to her only as "that devil" and uttering the shocking statement: "Everyone knows that devil's a skank."
An insider alleged that Billy Ray tried to excuse his outburst, insisting that his words were "taken out of context".
According to the source, Miley is "refusing to entertain" any apology from her father.
Billy is now reportedly "dead to Miley," who has not spoken to her father since her mom, Tish Cyrus, 57, filed for divorce from him in 2022 after 28 years of marriage.
The insider said: 'There is no excuse, ever, for a father to call his daughter a skank. Any inkling of respect that Miley had for her father is gone. He is dead to her."
Miley was allegedly all the more hurt by the fact that her father also lashed out at her mother, whom Billy never refers to by name in the recording but instead calls "s---."
He also referred to Tish as a "liar", "w----", and a "cheat".
The source told the Daily Mail, "Honestly, Miley is not surprised that these words came out of his mouth."
A second insider claimed: "Miley is mad, sad and also not giving a s---, all the emotions are there. Miley is over caring about what Billy Ray has to say about her, her mom or her siblings. Miley is as independent of a woman as possible, and she refuses to let her dad, or any man, break her heart."
