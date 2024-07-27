‘Permanently Destroyed’: Billy Ray Cyrus is 'Dead’ to Daughter Miley After Branding Her a 'Devil' and 'Skank' in Shocking Audio Tirade

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Billy Ray, 62, admitted that it was his voice in an expletive-filled audio recording where he made derogatory remarks about Miley and his ex-wife, Firerose.

The audio recording, which surfaced days after the Achy Breaky Heart singer publicly criticized his daughter, Miley, 31, seems to have irreparably damaged their relationship.

He bizarrely spoke in the third person in the recording before turning his attention to his daughter, referring to her only as "that devil" and uttering the shocking statement: "Everyone knows that devil's a skank."

An insider alleged that Billy Ray tried to excuse his outburst, insisting that his words were "taken out of context".