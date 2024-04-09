Elon Musk Deposition Exposed: Tesla Founder Admits He Used Fake X Account to Role-play as 3-year-old Son

Elon Musk recently admitted that he created a fake X account to role-play as his three-year-old son X Æ A-12 for more than two years, RadarOnline.com can report. Musk admitted that he created and used the fake account in a bombshell deposition exposed this week.

In a sudden development to come after Musk, 52, was sued for defamation by a man named Ben Brody, the Tesla founder’s deposition in connection to the defamation lawsuit was exposed on Monday.