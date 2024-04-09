Elon Musk Deposition Exposed: Tesla Founder Admits He Used Fake X Account to Role-play as 3-year-old Son
Elon Musk recently admitted that he created a fake X account to role-play as his three-year-old son X Æ A-12 for more than two years, RadarOnline.com can report. Musk admitted that he created and used the fake account in a bombshell deposition exposed this week.
In a sudden development to come after Musk, 52, was sued for defamation by a man named Ben Brody, the Tesla founder’s deposition in connection to the defamation lawsuit was exposed on Monday.
According to Huffington Post, Musk sat for the deposition on March 27. Brody sued Musk for defamation in October 2023 after the billionaire falsely suggested that Brody, a 22-year-old Jewish man, was involved in a neo-Nazi brawl in Oregon in June 2023.
It was later revealed that Brody was not even in Oregon when the neo-Nazi incident took place last year.
Fast forward to March 27 of this year, and Musk admitted that he created and used the @ErmnMusk account from November 2022 to February 2024. He allegedly deleted the account in February after he received a discovery order connected to Brody’s lawsuit.
According to Musk’s deposition last month, he created the @ErmnMusk account as a “test account” shortly after he officially took over the popular social media platform – which was then still known as Twitter – in October 2022.
“No, I would not use this account,” the Tesla and SpaceX founder testified last month. “It was just used for testing.”
“I briefly used this account as a test account,” Musk repeated later in his testimony.
But while Musk insisted that he used the account in question as a “test account,” multiple tweets showed that the embattled tech billionaire also used the @ErmnMusk account to interact with several high-profile individuals – including MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.
“Do you like Japanese girls?” Musk, under the guise of the @ErmnMusk account, asked Saylor back on November 13, 2022.
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams Elon Musk Over Claims Democrats Are Seeking to 'Import Voters'
- Don Lemon Demanded Free Ride on Elon Musk's SpaceX Rocket to Host ‘First Podcast in Space’ Before X Ouster: Report
- Elon Musk Claims His Ketamine Drug Use is in Tesla's 'Best Interests' During Bombshell Don Lemon Interview: 'What Matters is Execution'
“I wish I was old enough to go to nightclubs,” Musk wrote to Chesky, also on November 13, 2022. “They sound so fun.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Another tweet, which was published in April 2023, suggested that Musk was role-playing as his toddler son X Æ A-12.
“I will finally turn 3 on May 4th!” Musk wrote that April. X Æ A-12, Musk’s son whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Grimes, turned 3 on May 4, 2023.
Mark Bankston, Brody’s attorney, alleged that Musk ultimately scrubbed the mysterious @ErmnMusk X account in February 2024 upon receiving the court’s discovery order.
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, Musk’s newly exposed deposition was in connection to Ben Brody’s defamation lawsuit against the tech billionaire.
Brody filed the lawsuit against Musk in October 2023. He alleged that Musk used X to amplify a conspiracy theory that linked Brody to a brawl between the Rose City Nationalists and the Proud Boys during Oregon City’s first Pride Night Fest on June 14, 2023.
Brody reportedly seeks $1 million in damages from Musk. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 22.