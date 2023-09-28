Cocaine Rumors: Justin Trudeau Denies 'Absolutely False' Allegations He Flew to G20 in a Plane Full of Drugs
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denied recent rumors that his plane was “full of cocaine” when he traveled to India for the G20 summit earlier this month, RadarOnline.com can report.
The surprising allegation first surfaced on Monday when a former Indian ambassador claimed that there were “credible rumors” that “sniffer dogs found cocaine on his plane” when Trudeau visited New Delhi on September 9 and 10.
Trudeau’s office released a statement on Wednesday denying the cocaine rumors. His office called the allegations “absolutely false” and “troubling.”
“This is absolutely false and a troubling example of how disinformation can make its way into media reporting,” the Canadian prime minister’s office said.
The allegation was first made on Monday by former Indian ambassador to Sudan Deepak Vohra.
Vohra told an Indian news outlet that there were “credible rumors” that “sniffer dogs found cocaine on [Trudeau’s] plane” and that the Canadian leader “didn’t come out of his room for two days” during the G20 summit in New Delhi.
“He didn’t go to the president’s dinner,” the former Indian ambassador alleged. “People say he was in a drug-induced stupor.”
Vohra also told the Indian news outlet that Trudeau was a “lonely” and “troubled infant” who was “trying to show that he is a Canadian Rambo.”
“Does he have a brain? He is a tiny infant,” Vohra told Zee News on Monday. “Can’t say what’s going on in his head but I understand his behavior shows he was freaked out.”
"He has become lonely,” the former Indian ambassador continued. “He is now trying to show that he is a Canadian Rambo and nothing can go wrong in his presence. India has done the right thing by suspending visa services in Canada.”
- Chinese President Xi Jinping HUMILIATES Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau On Camera After Pair's Conversation Leaks
- Mystery Marks: Putin Spotted With Suspected Bruises On Hand, Fueling Rumors Of Russian Leader's Ailing Health
- Critics Slam White House Press Secretary Over Botched Report Of UFO Over Canada
Vohra’s unsubstantiated claims about Trudeau came as Canada and India continue to suffer strained diplomatic relations over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada in June.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered in Vancouver on June 18 when two masked men fired between 30 and 50 bullets at the now-deceased Sikh separatist leader.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The diplomatic tensions between Canada and India peaked last week after Trudeau accused New Delhi of being involved in the Canadian national’s murder.
"I can assure you that the decision to share these allegations on the floor of the House of Commons was not done lightly," Trudeau told the Canadian parliament last week. "It was done with the utmost seriousness."
Canadian officials revealed that they obtained human and signals intelligence that backed up suspicions regarding Nijjar’s murder – including communications that allegedly involved Indian officials in Canada.
Ottawa has since expelled a senior diplomat who worked for Indian intelligence, while New Delhi expelled the chief of Canadian intelligence.
New Delhi, which called Trudeau’s allegations “absurd,” also stopped issuing travel visas for Canadians and ordered Ottawa to “downsize” its “diplomatic presence” in India.