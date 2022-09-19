Justin Trudeau Trashed For Appearing 'Drunk' Before Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Video Shows Canadian PM Singing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ At Hotel

An embarrassing moment for the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau was captured before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Appearing drunk and sporting a casual look of jeans and a t-shirt, Trudeau, 50, was seen at a piano in a central London hotel singing the band Queen’s hit Bohemian Rhapsody, while members of his formal delegation surrounded him.

The scene unfolded as the country continued mourning the loss of the Queen, whose legacy serving the Crown spanned seven decades. The singalong took place a mere 48 hours before the funeral services were set to begin.