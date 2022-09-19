Jimmy Kimmel To Reboot Controversial ‘Maude’ Abortion Episode, Pal Jennifer Aniston In Talks For Role

Jimmy Kimmel is no stranger when it comes to rebooting classic TV shows. However, with his next project Jimmy doesn’t just want to entertain, he will be making a political point that couldn’t be more relevant today, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Jimmy’s next project is going to be recreating the controversial Maude abortion episode. It was explosive when it first aired in 1972 and will be even more explosive today with everything going on,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.