Paris Braced for Invasion of Sex-Crazed Swingers During Olympic Games — City of Lust Has 25 Wife-Swapping Clubs!
Paris is usually known as the City of Love, but the “City of Lust” might be a more appropriate nickname.
The French capital is home to 25 wife-swapping clubs, RadarOnline.com can reveal, giving sex-crazed swingers stopping by for the 2024 Olympic Games plenty of opportunity to perform some daring athletic feats of their own.
A guide to sex with strangers in the city said: “If sex is on your mind and you’re feeling experimental, Paris is undoubtedly the place to go if you’re a swinger. And swinging takes on many different forms and positions.
“Don’t assume that a door marked Club Privé in one of Paris’s better neighborhoods is reserved for members who want to discuss philosophy. Natives and tourists mix without a language barrier.”
The most famous club in town is Les Chandelles (The Candles), where rock stars, actors, and politicians dine on steak and champagne before mixing and mingling in exclusive playrooms for pleasure.
Couples shell out up to $300 for drinks, food, and entrance to the sex club. Phones stay stashed away in lockers the whole time, and guests must adhere to a strict dress code: eveningwear and heels for women and pants, long-sleeved shirts, and nice shoes for men.
Club owner Valérie Hervo, aka Madame Valérie, insisted in her book Les Dessous des Chandelles (Inside Les Chandelles) that casualwear like jeans and sneakers are “for chopping wood”.
She even hinted that the iconic Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger was turned away when he showed up in the wrong shoes, writing: “Faced with this very old rule in France, even the singer of an illustrious British rock group had to give in: sheepishly, he left to change. No satisfaction.”
Another establishment, La Marquise Club, serves up a buffet of French delicacies for participants in its regular orgies, while the Cris et Chuchotements (Cries and Whispers) dungeon specializes in kinky BDSM play with whips, chains, and ropes.
Cris et Chuchotements has a dress code too – all black – and visitors often show up decked in plenty of black leather.
But the most exclusive sex club might just be the Olympic Village, where 14,250 athletes in peak physical form living in close proximity will have access to 200,000 free condoms and get up to all kinds of debauchery.
Former Team USA soccer goalie Hope Solo once revealed: “There’s a lot of sex going on. I’ve seen people having sex right out in the open. On the grass, between buildings, people getting down and dirty.”
Despite rumors that the “anti-sex” cardboard beds at the 2024 Paris Olympics are intended to stop competitors from getting busy, their inventor claims they’re actually sturdy enough to fit “up to three” frisky athletes with no trouble.
Motokuni Takaoka, founder of the Japanese mattress company Airweave, said: “They would take two or three people with no worries. They are very robust. The cardboard base is very tough. They will cope with anything the athletes want to do with themselves or their friends.”