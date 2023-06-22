Hunter Biden Was a Member of Exclusive L.A. Sex Club, Founder Claims as He Labels Him a ‘Scumbag’

Scandal-ridden Hunter Biden was accused of being kicked out of an exclusive Los Angeles-based sex club Snctm for being a "scumbag," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Damon Lawner founded Snctm - pronounced "sanctum" — in 2013. The members-only "sex club" catered to the ultra-rich and famous.

In an ironic twist, Lawner was banned from Snctm after he made the shocking claim against Hunter in a since-deleted Instagram post.