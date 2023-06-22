Your tip
Hunter Biden Was a Member of Exclusive L.A. Sex Club, Founder Claims as He Labels Him a ‘Scumbag’

Source: mega
By:

Jun. 22 2023, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Scandal-ridden Hunter Biden was accused of being kicked out of an exclusive Los Angeles-based sex club Snctm for being a "scumbag," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Damon Lawner founded Snctm - pronounced "sanctum" — in 2013. The members-only "sex club" catered to the ultra-rich and famous.

In an ironic twist, Lawner was banned from Snctm after he made the shocking claim against Hunter in a since-deleted Instagram post.

damonlawner fb
Source: facebook

Damon Lawner

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported on the Snctm founder's deleted Instagram post.

Lawner claimed that Hunter acted like such a "scumbag" during his first rendezvous, that the founder was forced to revoke his access to the elite club.

"Hunter was a member at Snctm and I canceled his membership after 1 party because he’s a scumbag," Lawner's post read.

hunterbiden
Source: mega

Lawner's post did not go unnoticed and a spokesperson for Snctm, which Lawner sold for $1 million in 2019, released a statement.

The spokesperson condemned Lawner's actions on Instagram and doubled down on the group's code of conduct, which largely focused on concealing the identities of all "attendees."

"Snctm, as a private members club, prioritizes the safety and privacy of our esteemed members above all," the rep told the LA Times."Consequently, we neither confirm nor deny the identities of our attendees."

sxm mega
Source: mega

Lawner did not make out with a slap on the wrist, either. The sex club's rep made sure to acknowledge the severity of the founder's actions.

"Furthermore, we uphold a strict code of conduct, and any infringement leads to a lifetime ban," the Snctm spokesperson continued. "Please note that Mr. Lawner’s membership has been revoked, effective immediately."

sntm mega
Source: mega

Access to Snctm varied based on how much cash an attendee was willing to hand over. The highest tier membership went for a whopping $75,000 per year. Admission to all sex parties, private rooms and a sterling silver necklace adorned with a lion pendant were some of the perks included with membership.

Lawner alleged that attendees ranged from successful businessmen to Grammy-award winning artists.

While Snctm refused to confirm membership status of any attendee, Hunter's past drug-fueled controversies did not help his look.

This week, Hunter pleaded guilty to two federal tax charges, which Republican critics branded a "sweetheart" plea deal.

