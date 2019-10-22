Swinging lifestyles are still very much a thing. Monogamy has its place but so do ethical open relationships where all parties understand that there’s no exclusivity involved. In fact, it’s thought that one-fifth of the American populace are in non-monogamous relationships — so why should celebrities be any different?

MORE: DOUBLE YOUR PLEASURE? 25 CELEBS WHO’VE HAD SECRET THREESOMES

Stars like Silicon City’s Thomas Middleditch participate in open relationships and it’s strongly rumored other stars like Tilda Swinton, Angelina Jolie, and Ashton Kutcher participate too (although not necessarily with each other because that would be weird).

MORE: ‘SILICON VALLEY’ STAR THOMAS MIDDLEDITCH SAYS SWINGER LIFESTYLE WITH WIFE MOLLIE GATES ‘SAVED’ THEIR MARRIAGE

Dive into the gallery to see which of your favorite stars have their other half’s full permission to explore sexual relationships with other people.