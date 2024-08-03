Donald Trump Backs Out of ABC Debate, Agrees to Face Kamala Harris on Fox News With a 'Full Arena Audience'

The unexpected move was announced on social media on Friday, August 2, with Trump declaring, "I have agreed with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th."

In a late-night post on Truth Social, Trump explained his decision to back out of the ABC debate, claiming it was "terminated" because President Joe Biden would no longer participate.

He cited ongoing litigation against ABC Network and George Stephanopoulos, alleging his reputation was tarnished by reports related to a lawsuit in which he was found civilly liable for sexual assault.