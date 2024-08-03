J.LO Stabbed in the Heart: Photos of Ben Affleck’s $20.5M ‘Bachelor Pad’ Emerge

The Batman v Superman actor's new five-bedroom, six-bathroom home sits on a 6,200-square-foot property originally built and designed in the early 1940s.

Located between Brentwood and Pacific Palisades, the property, known as Paradise Found, includes a range of amenities such as a horse stable, guest house, cabana with a fireplace, and a swimming pool.

The estate boasts a mix of stone and rustic hardwood floors, vaulted wood-beam ceilings, steel-framed windows, and views of lush landscaping.

Newly released images showcase the luxury and comfort that Affleck will now enjoy in his new abode.