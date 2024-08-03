J.LO Stabbed in the Heart: Photos of Ben Affleck’s $20.5M ‘Bachelor Pad’ Emerge
Argo filmmaker Ben Affleck purchased a stunning new $20.5 million bachelor pad on Jennifer Lopez's birthday as the Hollywood power couple dealt with looming divorce rumors.
RadarOnline.com can reveal new photos of the 51-year-old actor's new mansion and its various lavish accommodations.
The Batman v Superman actor's new five-bedroom, six-bathroom home sits on a 6,200-square-foot property originally built and designed in the early 1940s.
Located between Brentwood and Pacific Palisades, the property, known as Paradise Found, includes a range of amenities such as a horse stable, guest house, cabana with a fireplace, and a swimming pool.
The estate boasts a mix of stone and rustic hardwood floors, vaulted wood-beam ceilings, steel-framed windows, and views of lush landscaping.
Newly released images showcase the luxury and comfort that Affleck will now enjoy in his new abode.
Ben Affleck took out a $10 million loan to secure the property, which gives even more weight to the rumors of his split from the Waiting for Tonight pop star.
The mortgage, which is reportedly scheduled to be paid off by August 1, 2054, was facilitated through City National Bank, known for offering "super jumbo loans" to elite clients.
The transaction was made via a trust set up by Affleck's business manager, Gary Kress, indicating a strategic financial arrangement.
This will be the Oscar winner's second mortgage in the last 12 months after he already took out a $20 million loan along with Lopez.
The couple took out their mortgage from JP Morgan Chase Bank in September 2023 after originally paying cash for the $60.8 million mansion four months earlier.
According to Affleck's new agreement, he'll pay an initial fixed rate of 6.6 percent for the first five years, which adds up to a $140,000 monthly payment, including property tax.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Affleck and Lopez have been living apart for a while and have had fewer and fewer public appearances together.
They spent their second wedding anniversary separately, which only led to even more speculation about their relationship being on the rocks.
The listing of their marital home for $68 million and Lopez's sale of her New York City penthouse for $23 million only fueled breakup rumors.