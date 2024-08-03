Egypt's withdrawal was discovered in 2019 and raised eyebrows for its sizable portion of the country's reserve of U.S. currency.

According to records from the bank, inside the state-run National Bank of Egypt, employees placed bundles of $100 bills into two large bags.

Four men arrived and carried away the bags, which U.S. officials later described in sealed court filings as weighing a combined 200 pounds and containing what was then a sizable share of Egypt’s reserve of U.S. currency.

The probe, which unfolded between 2017 to 2020, hung on the suspicion that Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi sought to bolster Trump's campaign funding and potentially violated federal laws prohibiting U.S. candidates from accepting foreign funds. However, the examination was not followed through and definitively concluded, leading to internal disagreement within the department regarding the exhaustiveness of the investigation.