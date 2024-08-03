Trump AG Bill Barr Killed Secret Probe on Whether Egypt Paid Ex-Prez $10M in ‘$100 Bills in Two Large Bags’
U.S. federal investigations recently unmasked a secret criminal probe into an alleged $10 million cash gift from the Egyptian government to former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
However, RadarOnline.com can reveal that one of Trump’s biggest allies at the time reportedly thwarted the investigation before it could be finished.
Egypt's withdrawal was discovered in 2019 and raised eyebrows for its sizable portion of the country's reserve of U.S. currency.
According to records from the bank, inside the state-run National Bank of Egypt, employees placed bundles of $100 bills into two large bags.
Four men arrived and carried away the bags, which U.S. officials later described in sealed court filings as weighing a combined 200 pounds and containing what was then a sizable share of Egypt’s reserve of U.S. currency.
The probe, which unfolded between 2017 to 2020, hung on the suspicion that Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi sought to bolster Trump's campaign funding and potentially violated federal laws prohibiting U.S. candidates from accepting foreign funds. However, the examination was not followed through and definitively concluded, leading to internal disagreement within the department regarding the exhaustiveness of the investigation.
Investigators were reportedly thwarted in their attempts to gather further evidence, such as bank records by top Justice Department officials, most notably by then-attorney general Bill Barr, who questioned the adequacy of the evidence to continue with the probe.
Trump’s then-attorney denied all accusations of receiving funds from President El-Sisi and labeled this revelation as “textbook Fake News”.
Robert S. Mueller’s team’s investigation into Trump’s finances was deeper than previously reported. The contentious issue arose around the acquisition of additional records extending into Trump’s tenure as president.
Career investigators saw evidence justifying a deeper dig. However, doubts were cast by Barr.
In June 2020, as political tensions heightened, the prosecutor appointed to lead the investigation reportedly closed the case, citing “a lack of sufficient evidence to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt”. This move camouflaged general internal opposition centered around the incompletion of the evidence-gathering effort.
According to a recent report, the investigation was based on thousands of pages of government records and interviews with over two dozen people who were familiar with the covert investigation.
Trump’s relations with El-Sisi have been notable for their warmth. He previously called the Egyptian president “my favorite dictator”.
The investigations further discovered that Trump’s policy reformation benefited the Egyptian leader through the release of millions of dollars in military aid that the US had originally withheld due to human rights abuses.
According to the Washington Post, the criminal probe widened the scope of the controversial Russian election interference investigation involving Trump's 2016 campaign. Therefore, some observers believed it accentuated Trump's narrative of being victimized by "deep state" plots throughout his presidency.