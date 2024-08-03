Madonna Shares Flirty ‘Hot Fun in the Summer’ Snaps of Herself… Plus a Mystery Man!
Madonna stripped down and beat the heat by going topless in a series of artsy Instagram pictures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Ray of Light singer, 65, captioned the sultry snapshots with the words: “Hot Fun in The Summer Time………”
The first photograph revealed the Queen of Pop fully clothed, but as the series progressed, the images became racier. One some, she wore strategically placed jewelry followed by pictures that carefully cropped or covered her chest. The last picture showed her being embraced by an equally topless mystery man, who has previously been featured in her social media posts.
The Like a Virgin performer was also pictured with the same, much-younger hunk during her July 4 celebrations in New York. On that occasion, Madonna was more covered up, putting the "red" in the red, white, and blue festivities as she donned a slinky crimson dress while sporting a pink-cheeked glow.
She was also celebrating the first anniversary of her brush with death, after she was found unresponsive on June 24, 2023, and had to be revived with an injection of NARCAN.
When she's not burning up her social media pages with sizzling snaps, she’s busy with her long-in-the-works biopic being back on track.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a source told us: “This biopic is going to be explosive. Madonna is renowned for not holding back, and this movie is going to be as sexy and dark as her 1990s behind-the-scenes film Truth or Dare and her Sex coffee table book."
“She’s also going to tell all about how she almost died in 2023, her new string of young lovers, and how she’s been battling back to health and getting closer to her kids.”
Madonna confirmed she was returning to the highly anticipated biopic with a slideshow on Instagram showing her hard at work on the movie's script. She captioned the post: “I Need A-lot of Bandz to make this………..OKAY.”
One photo revealed the film, which was previously untitled, is now called Who’s That Girl – a reference to Madonna’s song from the soundtrack to a 1987 film of the same name.
The screenplay is credited to Madonna herself and “ECW,” or Erin Cressida Wilson, who worked on an early script alongside the singer and the Oscar-winning Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody.
Madonna first announced the project, which she was set to direct herself, in September 2020. This latest update comes nearly a year and a half after the movie was apparently scrapped by Universal Pictures.
Entertainment Weekly reports Inventing Anna and Ozark actress Julia Garner, who was chosen by Madonna to star in the film after besting the competition in a singing and dancing boot camp, is still attached to lead.
