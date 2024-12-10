Beyonce 'Forced' Jay-Z to Walk Red Carpet with Daughter Blue Ivy, 12, as Couple Working With 'Crisis Specialist' After Shocking Rape Claim
Jay-Z shut down the shock accusations against him in a rant on Instagram.
Jay-Z will not be going into hiding with his wife, Beyonce, despite the shocking rape claim against him.
The ultra-famous couple appeared at the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King in Los Angeles on Monday night in order to support their daughter Blue Ivy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source said: "Beyoncé forced Jay-Z to go to the premiere last night. They are working with a crisis specialist who is advising them on how to handle this.
"Beyoncé believes that the best way is to face it head on. Blue Ivy is well aware of what is going on and is intent on supporting her father in any way she can. She was there in solidarity with her dad and mom."
"Beyoncé will do anything she can to keep their family together but is also concerned that more women will come forward with lies," the insider concluded to Daily Mail.
The Cowboy Carter singer and her man were all smiles on the red carpet while posing for photos alongside their eldest child. The couple also share twins Rumi and Sir, seven.
This comes after Jay-Z, real name Shawn Corey Carter, was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000 alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
In the lawsuit - originally filed in October with Combs as a defendant and later amended to include Jay-Z, the anonymous victim previously referred to Jay-Z as "Celebrity A", and a female star accused of watching as "Celebrity B".
The 99 Problems hitmaker became the first star to be named alongside Combs in one of the many lawsuits filed against the disgraced music mogul.
According to the lawsuit, the victim said she took a drink at the afterparty which had "a reddish-yellow mixture that tasted like orange juice, cranberry juice, and something bitter" and then "began to feel woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down".
She said she laid down in "what appeared to be an empty bedroom", until Combs, Jay-Z, and the unnamed female celebrity referred to as "Celebrity B" entered the room.
The filing reads: "Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, 'You are ready to party!' The accuser said Combs threw her "toward a wall", leading her to fall, then "grabbed her again and threw her on the bed".
The unnamed woman alleges Jay-Z, then stripped her down "as she grew more and more disoriented" and held her down as "he vaginally raped" her, while Combs and the female watched.
"After [Jay-Z] finished, he stepped back toward the wall. Combs then stepped forward and vaginally raped Plaintiff while Carter and Celebrity B watched," the filing notes.
Following the filing, Jay-Z denied the shocking accusations, and touched on his family in a lengthy statement on his Roc Nation Instagram.
The 55-year-old said: "... My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.
"It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit..."
Combs, who is awaiting trial on racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, has also denied the accusations.