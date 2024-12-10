Beyonce 'Forced' Jay-Z to Walk Red Carpet with Daughter Blue Ivy, 12, as Couple Working With 'Crisis Specialist' After Shocking Rape Claim

In the lawsuit - originally filed in October with Combs as a defendant and later amended to include Jay-Z, the anonymous victim previously referred to Jay-Z as "Celebrity A", and a female star accused of watching as "Celebrity B".

The 99 Problems hitmaker became the first star to be named alongside Combs in one of the many lawsuits filed against the disgraced music mogul.

According to the lawsuit, the victim said she took a drink at the afterparty which had "a reddish-yellow mixture that tasted like orange juice, cranberry juice, and something bitter" and then "began to feel woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down".

She said she laid down in "what appeared to be an empty bedroom", until Combs, Jay-Z, and the unnamed female celebrity referred to as "Celebrity B" entered the room.